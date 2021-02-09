SC Senate approves bill making teachers immediately eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA — State senators approved a bill making K-12 school employees eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, without requiring they actually get a shot anytime soon, in hopes no older South Carolinians will be tossed from an existing appointment.

The Senate voted unanimously Feb. 9 on the measure that also requires all school districts statewide to offer a full week of in-person learning following their scheduled spring break.

But amid limited vaccine supplies, it's certain most employees won't be able to get shots before the mandate starts.

The vote came a day after 309,000 seniors ages 65 to 69 became eligible for a shot. In all, 1.3 million South Carolinians are on the eligibility list, which already included seniors 70 and older, health care workers and long-term care residents.

The legislation would add roughly 150,000 more to the list, following an amendment that also bumped up day care workers.

As of Monday, nearly 471,000 South Carolinians had received at least their initial shot, and more than 410,000 doses were reserved through appointments, which largely depend on future shipments. Some of those are scheduled more than a month away, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Exactly when schools would have to offer a full week in the classroom would vary by district, as each sets its own calendar. But it would likely guarantee at least six weeks of face-to-face instruction.

It's not the two months its sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, was aiming for, but he still considers it a win.

"It puts (school employees) into a higher-priority category and sets a certain date to get students back in school," the Edgefield Republican said.

As initially proposed, his bill would have required that every K-12 employee willing to get vaccinated receive both shots within 30 days, and then return fully to the classroom by March 22.

But some legislators called that unworkable, especially considering the shots should be given three to four weeks apart.

The bigger issue was that making it happen would have upended seniors' existing appointments for two weeks.

Some senators argued seniors would gladly give up their spots if it meant getting students fully back in the classroom quicker.

But Sen. Tom Davis countered that's not realistic. The Beaufort Republican knows from experience the outrage that follows seniors' appointments being suddenly canceled.

After seniors 70 and older became eligible last month, the Beaufort hospital had to cancel 6,000 appointments made on the incorrect expectation that their future shipments would be much larger.

"The level of frustration and anger and feeling of having been misled was unlike anything I’d ever seen in my 12 years in the Senate," Davis said, adding the state's difficult, multistep sign-up system exacerbated those frustrations.

"Once you’ve been told you’re eligible and taken it upon yourself to run that gauntlet and managed to get that appointment, I don’t want to do something that cancels that," he said.

His proposal, which ultimately failed, would have designated the week of March 15-22 solely to vaccinating K-12 school employees.

That was the first week that could be devoted to the effort without bumping slots for seniors, according to DHEC.

Davis' proposal would have delayed the statewide mandate for in-person learning until May, following a second round of shots in April and the two weeks after that health experts say it takes to be fully immunized.

What passed gets them in classrooms sooner but with few likely being vaccinated, something state and federal officials contend isn't necessary for safely operating schools.

It's similar to a measure introduced in the House hours earlier with bi-partisan support, suggesting both chambers could reach consensus to bump teachers onto the eligibility list in exchange for requiring five days of five-to-face learning.

But the details could potentially delay the bill becoming law before the state moves on to the next eligibility phase anyway, which includes teachers.

The vote in the Senate moved the debate to the House, where a resolution introduced by Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, would require all districts offer full weeks of in-person instruction within 28 days of it becoming law.

Ott, who represents a rural school district where students have yet to return, called it a simpler approach that doesn't toss seniors from their slots. More than 20 colleagues have already signed on, including GOP House Education Chairwoman Rita Allison of Spartanburg County, where all seven school districts are among those using fully face-to-face instruction.

Holding up the bill potentially becoming law is a promised veto from Gov. Henry McMaster.

Senators hoped the bill's changes would prevent a spat with the Republican governor, who has adamantly opposed putting teachers ahead of seniors who are much more susceptible of getting seriously ill and dying of the disease.

But the governor made clear after the vote it will still get his veto pen.

"Seniors are getting vaccinated in greater numbers each day," he said in a tweet. "Breaking faith by slowing down, disrupting, cancelling, or delaying any senior’s vaccination shot is a bad idea with deadly consequences. I cannot — and will not — allow their lives to be jeopardized.

Of the nearly 7,700 South Carolinians who have died with COVID-19, more than 80 percent of them were 65 and older, according to DHEC.