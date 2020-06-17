SC Sen. Tim Scott unveils police reform bill, asks Democrats to cooperate

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott unveiled his much-anticipated law enforcement reform bill Wednesday in response to nationwide protests against police brutality and encouraged his Democratic colleagues to sign on, even as he acknowledged that his legislation may not go as far as they would prefer.

In announcing his legislation, the Republican lawmaker who grew up in North Charleston rejected any framing that lawmakers must pick a side in the conflict between law enforcement and communities of color.

"If you support America, you support restoring the confidence that communities of color have in institutions of authority," Scott said.

He continued, "If you support America, that means you know that the overwhelming number of officers in this nation want to do their job and go home to their family. It is not a binary choice. This legislation encompasses that spirit."

The 106-page bill, dubbed the "Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act," would encourage police departments to ban chokeholds by threatening to withhold federal grants and require officers to report use of force and no-knock warrants.

The legislation would also make lynching a federal crime, incentivize the use of body cameras through federal grants, increase penalties for false police reports, create a "Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys" and charge federal law enforcement with a federal crime if they engage in a sexual act with an individual in custody.

The bill will need at least 60 votes to proceed to a more fulsome debate, meaning Republicans must pick up at least 7 Democrats in order to move forward.

But Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., set a higher goal Wednesday, expressing hope that all senators would unanimously agree to begin debate on the legislation.

"If they want to make a law and not just make a point, I hope they'll join us in getting on the bill and trying to move forward in the way the Senate does move forward when it's trying to actually get an outcome rather than just sparring back-and-forth as you all have seen on frequent occasion on both sides," McConnell said.

Democrats immediately expressed skepticism about both the bill and the process, questioning whether McConnell would really allow them to amend the legislation if they voted to move forward with the debate.

Minutes after the bill was released, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor that Scott's legislation "does not rise to the moment," calling it "ineffective" and saying it would need "dramatic improvement" before becoming law.

Democrats are seeking a federal ban on chokeholds, while Scott's bill would only withhold federal grants from police departments that do not end the practice, a measure that he argued would effectively achieve the same goal.

When multiple police chiefs from around the country were asked by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham , R-S.C., during a Senate Judiciary committee hearing Tuesday whether losing grants would get their attention and prompt them to shift course, all answered in the affirmative.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Democrats also complained that Scott's bill does not ban no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, undo the legal doctrine of "qualified immunity" that shields officers from lawsuits, create a national database of police misconduct or seek to significantly demilitarize local police departments.

"Any final product must be strong and must make real and lasting changes," Schumer said. "The real challenge is whether Senate Republicans will be able to step up to the plate and rise to the moment and vote for a bill that actually solves the problem. We Democrats are going to try to get them there. It's important that we get this right."

Scott said he was open to discussing amendments with Democrats but could not guarantee that his party would agree to make them.

"The only way we get to a place where we have a law is to work with our friends on the other side," Scott said. "We're willing to have that conversation. There are things that I believe our conference will not support, but they will all support a conversation."

As he has advocated for changes in recent weeks, Scott has leaned heavily on his own personal experiences dealing with racial profiling by police, noting that he was pulled over as recently as this year for allegedly using his turn signal too late.

Scott said the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, "certainly accelerated this conversation."

"This issue continues and that's why it's so important for us to say that we hear you, we're listening to your concerns," Scott said.

Graham praised Scott as "the right person at the right time" to lead their party on police reform and expressed optimism that they would be able to reach agreement with Democrats.

"There's a lot of overlap but there's some real differences," Graham said. "How do you hammer out those real differences? You talk to each other."

As he worked to finalized the bill, Scott met with family members of police brutality victims twice on Tuesday, once at the White House and once in his office, to explain his proposal.

"They believe the bill is helpful," Scott said. "Does it take it to the level that every family member wants it to? I think the answer is probably not. Does it get us much closer? According to the words of the family members that I heard in both meetings, the answer is yes."

While Republican senators are hoping to move the legislation quickly, Scott dismissed the notion that they risk losing momentum if they do not get it passed before an upcoming July 4th recess.

"I don't think the nation's going to allow us to lose the momentum," Scott said. "That's good news."