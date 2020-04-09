SC Sen. Tim Scott opens up in new book about adversity in life and DC politics

As the only black Republican in the U.S. Senate, South Carolina's Tim Scott walked into the White House painfully aware of the glances he got as he waited to meet with President Donald Trump.

It was 2017, and Scott had spoken out about Trump's recent comments tied to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Now, he was waiting to meet with Trump to discuss what happened.

"Were the black faces looking back at me applauding me? Hoping I would stand up for their invisible pain? Wondering if I would succeed?" Scott writes in the first chapter of his new book, which will be released April 14.

Scott continued, "Did the white faces understand why I had to be there? Did they understand why this was important not only to me, but to all people of color, as well as to the spirit of our country?"

Scott outlines his Oval Office meeting with the president in "Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty."

It is published by Center Street Books, the same firm that released Donald Trump Jr.'s best-seller "Triggered."

Scott's 304-page account is a blend of policy and memoir. The title is a nod to Scott's signature "Opportunity Zones" legislation, which he introduced to help revitalize economically distressed communities.

"He will teach readers about the principles of hard work and hope, while addressing the dangers of veering too far toward socialist policies," a blurb from the publisher states.

"The book will also not shy away from discussions of racism and racial inequality in the United States, and will recount some of Senator Scott’s own brushes with racism as well as the many discussions he’s had with people who want to help, including President Trump," it adds.

Scott describes his feelings when he met with Trump after the president initially cast blame on "both sides" for the infamous Unite the Right Rally.

"No matter what happened in this meeting, I could not stand down from my belief that Trump’s actual comments had shown a real insensitivity to the racial history of our country. But I knew I had to keep these swirling emotions at bay," Scott wrote, adding that his grandfather taught him to "never let your emotions lead your words."

"You have to be dispassionate if you want others to listen. You must purge the emotional toxicity out of the equation," Scott said.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The book raises questions about whether Scott has higher political aspirations, since many presidential contenders tend to release an autobiography as a way of signaling their future goals and priorities.

Scott was not immediately available for comment.

This is Scott's second book. In 2018, he teamed up with his best friend, former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, to write "Unified: How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country" about how unexpected friendships like theirs could be the key to reconciliation during a deeply polarizing time.

Reached by phone Thursday, Gowdy said discussions about this book began years ago when he and Scott met with an agent in Charlotte.

Gowdy was anxious to write another book with Scott, but he said everyone at the table quickly realized the story that needed to be told was Scott's alone.

"It's not a Republican book. It's a book for people who want to be inspired," Gowdy said, confirming he has read portions of it.

Scott is up for re-election in two years. In August, he stunned supporters when he affirmed his 2022 U.S. Senate race would be his last, if he runs at all.

Gowdy has urged Scott to run for higher office, whether it's for governor or president.

"I think he views himself as a preacher trapped in the United States Senate, and I view him as someone whose message is desperately needed in this political environment and the one going forward," Gowdy said.

Scott is a second leading South Carolina Republican to see a concentration of questions about political aspirations. Former Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, published her second book last year after leaving the Trump administration.

She continues to be floated as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.