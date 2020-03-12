SC Sen. Lindsey Graham in self-quarantine after Mar-a-Lago visit

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham placed himself in self-quarantine Thursday while awaiting test results on whether he contracted the coronavirus during a visit to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in South Florida last weekend.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican and close ally of the president, will instead work from home in the Upstate, his office said in a media statement.

The announcement said it is unknown if the senator came into contact with the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

"However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Sen. Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test," the senator's office said.

Graham, 64, is the latest Washington, D.C., lawmaker to self-isolate, but he is the first member from South Carolina's delegation to do so.

His statement came after U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., announced he would self-quarantine after potentially coming into contact with Bolsonaro's press secretary.

The White House has said Trump has no plans to be tested for the coronavirus or go into self-quarantine after attending the same events last weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, the campaign for Jaime Harrison, Graham's presumed 2020 Democratic challenger, announced he would be canceling his upcoming campaign events.

Instead, the four events he planned to attend Friday will now be conducted via phone and Facebook Live video.

Two events are now being billed as digital meet-and-greets, and two others are being called digital listening sessions.

The impact of the coronavirus first began to ripple through Congress when six Republican lawmakers self-quarantined after learning they had interacted with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington who has tested positive.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, briefly attended a CPAC event on Feb. 26, his office confirmed to The Post and Courier on Monday.

Norman's spokesman, Austin Livingston, said they had no information that would indicate or suggest that the congressman was in the proximity to the individual who later tested positive.