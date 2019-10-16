SC's interstate widening projects

The following lists the interstate widening projects in the state Department of Transportation's 10-year plan, and the estimated total cost of each.

Nearly complete:

• I-77 widening from I-20 to Killian Road in Richland County, $97 million

Under construction:

• I-85/I-385 interchange in Greenville County, $297 million

• I-20 widening from U.S. 378 to Longs Pond Road in Lexington County, $118 million

• I-85 widening (phase I and II) in Cherokee and Spartanburg counties, $511 million

• I-85 widening (phase III) in Cherokee County, $227 million

• I-26 widening from Jedburg Road to Nexton Parkway in Berkeley County, $54 million

• I-20 widening from the Georgia line to exit 1 in Aiken County, $50 million

• I-26 widening from S.C. 202 to U.S. 176 in Newberry, Richland and Lexington counties, $532 million

Preliminary engineering underway:

• I-20/I-26/I-126 (Malfunction Junction) in Lexington and Richland counties, $1.6 billion

• I-26 widening from S.C. 27 to Jedburg Road in Berkeley County, $180 million

• I-85 over Rocky Creek Bridge in Greenville County, $44 million

• I-95 for the first 8 miles from the Georgia border, $300 million to $400 million

• Extending widening of I-26 south of Columbia for 14 miles, $375 million to $475 million

• I-26/I-526 improvements in Charleston and Berkeley counties. There are no cost estimates yet, but it’s expected to be the most expensive highway project in state history

Source: South Carolina Department of Transportation