COLUMBIA — Fearing that congestion on South Carolina's interstates is "dangerously close" to driving business away, state senators are exploring how to step up widening projects on the worst stretches, potentially sparking another years-long debate over road funding.
The creation of a Senate panel on interstate widening comes two years after the Legislature passed the state's first gas tax hike in 30 years. Legislators were warned when they passed the 2017 compromise that the 12-cents per gallon hike and other vehicle fees weren't enough to fix the state's entire road system, the nation's fourth largest.
Now, legislators could consider additional tolls, fees, redirecting existing plans or more borrowing.
"We can't wait until 2040 or 2050 to deal with this," Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, the panel's co-chairman, said at Wednesday's inaugural meeting. "We as a state have got to determine how we address the catastrophic needs we have now, or we'll be left behind the rest of the Southeast. We've got to try to figure out how do we move faster. ... I don't think people realize the magnitude or the time it takes to address it."
The state Department of Transportation's 10-year plan for taxes includes widening what it labels "critical pinch points" of interstate traffic.
Those are the interchanges of interstates 385 and 85 in Greenville County, interstates 20 and 26 in Lexington and Richland counties — commonly called "Malfunction Junction" — and interstates 26 and 526 in Charleston County. On average, more than 200,000 vehicles travel those sections daily, causing traffic delays during commuting hours, DOT Secretary Christy Hall told senators.
But completion on even those projects is years down the road.
Construction is underway in Greenville County. Contracts to start work on Malfunction Junction should be awarded within the next few months.
Widening existing I-526 and I-26 to Summerville is still in the study phase. That entire project, which includes the most congested segment in the state, is expected to be the most expensive in South Carolina history. Nearly 131,000 vehicles daily travel the seven-mile stretch between University Boulevard and Remount Road, according to the DOT.
Last October, heavy truck traffic prompted the DOT to add to its priorities widening 33 miles of Interstate 95 from the Georgia line, expected to cost nearly $1 billion, as well as the rest of I-26 between Columbia and Summerville, likely to cost $2 billion.
But with current funding expectations, work on the first segments — eight miles of I-95 and 14 miles of I-26 south of Columbia — won't begin until at least 2023, Hall said.
When construction begins on the rest could be determined in the next 10-year plan. That's too long for growing coastal traffic, senators said.
"If you ride down (I-)26 and all of a sudden stop and think, 'It could be this way 20 years from now?' That's a nightmare," Setzler said.
Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said he doesn't understand why widening I-95 isn't already at the top of the list, as traffic coming from Georgia tends to come to a halt as the four northbound lanes narrow to two at the state line, plus it's a corridor critical to public safety during hurricane evacuations.
"I find it hard to believe (I-95) has to wait," said Davis, who sits on the panel.
Earlier this year, some senators called for putting toll booths on I-95.
Davis, who for years led filibusters against bills that raised the gas tax, said he wants to steer the conversation toward redirecting money expected from the 2017 law.
In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the law — which also raised fees for license registration, hybrid vehicles and out-of-state truckers — put an additional $150 million in DOT coffers.
The gas tax is being raised two cents a year and when fully phased in, the hike and vehicle fees should generate more than $500 million annually for highway work.
The 2017 law, when combined with 2013 and 2016 road-funding laws that largely borrowed money, has allowed for more than $1 billion in roadwork as of August. That breaks down to $148 million in completed projects, $845 million under construction and $106 million in the design phase, according to the DOT.
Widening more interstate miles is not simply a matter of more money, as planning takes time and projects should fit into the priority list, Hall said.
"What we don’t want to do is start leapfrogging priorities because that will affect how we deliver what we’ve already got lined up," she said.
In creating the subcommittee last month, Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman told the panel to find a solution to interstate congestion but gave no direction.
The state's success in attracting industry "has brought bottlenecks and delays," the Florence Republican wrote in the Sept. 4 letter. "Without a solution, we risk choking off the growth we are experiencing. We are dangerously close to meeting critical mass."