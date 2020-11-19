SC schools to receive COVID tests after Thanksgiving, no plans for holiday restrictions

WEST COLUMBIA — Public schools across South Carolina will start receiving deliveries of COVID-19 tests after Thanksgiving in an effort to help keep classrooms open, Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday.

By executive order, all 81 school districts in South Carolina will receive federally-provided kits for rapid-result testing of students and staff. Parents must sign a consent form for the voluntary tests.

"Every school will have plenty of the kits," the Republican governor said. "The schools have to reopen. They’re central to the progress, not only of their education, but the social and emotional health of the children."

McMaster hopes the testing will encourage more districts to offer a full week of in-person learning. Only 19 districts, or less than a fourth statewide, do so currently. Some provide five days of face-to-face for the elementary grades and a mix of in-person and online education in the upper grades.

None of Columbia's three largest districts, for example, offer five days of face-to-face in the classroom for all students. Richland School Districts One and Two offer two days each, while Lexington-Richland Five offers four days in school. The last district to bring any students back was rural Lee County, where last week, only primary-grade students could return for just one day a week.

As Thanksgiving approaches, McMaster urged all South Carolinians to get a COVID-19 test at any of the hundreds of available sites statewide before sitting down with family and friends on Thanksgiving, to avoid unknowingly spreading it.

Roughly half of people who contract the virus that can be deadly don't know they have it, either because they have no symptoms or they're so mild, they mistake them for something else.

"I’m asking you to do something very important — something that could save lives at Thanksgiving. Get tested before turkey. It's easy to remember," he said, noting he's been tested nine times himself. "We have plenty of tests. Don't wait. Go ahead and get tested before turkey and you'll be glad that you did."

McMaster, who's resisted issuing mandates throughout the pandemic, said he won't restrict people from gathering for Thanksgiving or put a number on how many can feast together, as some Democratic-led states are doing. Similarly, he has repeatedly rejected calls for a statewide mask order.

Instead, he said, "what we’re doing is asking everybody to have common sense, to be smart," to include wearing masks, washing hands frequently, eating outside on Thanksgiving if weather permits, and not filling a car with people for a long road trip.

"We have to be careful and smart so we can all celebrate again together next year," he said.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a frequent McMaster critic, blasted the Republican governor for not clamping down.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"SC government unwilling to act to save lives," the Columbia Democrat said in a tweet. "Got it. Stubbornness is not a virtue and hope is not a plan. Get ready for a cold, dark winter."

McMaster is targeting schools with tests so students have better learning opportunities and parents can go to work amid the outbreak.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's public health director, said the initial kit deliveries are aimed at testing students and staff who feel ill, as a way to quickly discern whether their symptoms are COVID-19 or something else. Testing could be offered in a parking lot for people who feel sick before the school day begins, to avoid potentially bringing the virus inside.

For those who lose their ability to taste and smell, a key indicator of the virus that hits people very differently — if at all — that symptom alone would be enough to get a test. For other symptoms, such as a runny nose and sore throat, a combination may be needed to get the free nasal swab test that produces results in about 15 minutes.

"In this cold and flu season, this allows us to rule out COVID more easily," Traxler said. "This will allow students to stay in school if they're negative and therefore reduce the amount of time students are missing from school."

How many of the test kits each school receives will be based on student enrollment. How far into the school year the availability continues will depend on how quickly a school goes through them, which will depend on local spread and how many people get a flu shot, she said.

Traxler said school nurses will be trained on giving the tests, which don't go as far up the nostril as earlier tests.

Currently, 79 schools statewide lack a full-time nurse; 33 schools employ a part-time nurse, according to the state Education Department.

In those cases, another employee, such as a coach or athletic trainer, can be designated to give the tests, Traxler said.

About $84 million in federal coronavirus aid should soon be heading to districts statewide specifically for the hiring of school nurses and nursing services, based on districts' population. The allocation approved by legislators in September is awaiting approval by the governor's budget office, which is overseeing the federal aid, according to the education agency.