SC schools to receive COVID testing supplies after Thanksgiving

WEST COLUMBIA — Public schools across South Carolina will start receiving deliveries of COVID-19 tests after Thanksgiving in an effort to help keep classrooms open, Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday.
By executive order, all 81 school districts in South Carolina will receive kits for rapid-result testing of students and staff. Parents must sign a consent form for the voluntary tests.
"Every school will have plenty of the kits," the Republican governor said. "The schools have to reopen. They’re central to the progress, not only of their education, but the social and emotional health of the children."
Nineteen school districts statewide offer a full week of in-person learning, while others provide five days of face-to-face for the elementary grades.
Columbia-area schools were among the last in the state to offer any in-classroom learning. Richland 2 in suburban Columbia began bringing some students back after Election Day. The last district to bring students back was rural Lee County, where last week, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade could be in class one day a week.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's public health director, said the initial deliveries are aimed at testing students and staff who feel ill, as a way to quickly discern whether their symptoms are COVID-19 or something else.
For those who lose their ability to taste and smell, a key indicator of the virus that hits people very differently — if at all — that symptom alone would be enough to get a test. For other symptoms, such as runny nose and sore throat, a combination may be needed to get the free nasal swab test that produces results in about 15 minutes.
"In this cold and flu season, this allows us to rule out COVID more easily," Traxler said. "This will allow students to stay in school if they're negative and therefore reduce the amount of time students are missing from school."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.