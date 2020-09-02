SC school nurses, tutoring could be paid for with money intended for summer learning

COLUMBIA — Federal coronavirus aid that was supposed to give South Carolina's struggling students a boost over the summer could instead pay for school nurses, in-person tutoring and more teachers for online classes.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman is seeking legislators' permission to redirect more than $65 million that schools didn't spend as planned on summer camp and back-to-school orientation.

Just 12 percent of the more than 30,000 kindergartners through third graders identified as faring the worst in reading and math even before the pandemic struck ended up attending the four weeks of in-person intensive summer help that legislators funded in June. The intended start date of July 6 happened to coincide with COVID-19 cases spiking across the state. Only half of the state's 81 districts participated.

"There was a lot of fear, a lot of concern. We had a number of districts that planned to do those camps and they were unable to operate or parents wouldn’t send their children," Spearman told a House panel Wednesday.

About 7,000 additional students did attend summer camp online. But legislators specified in June they wouldn't pay for virtual summer learning, following months of remote instruction that left tens of thousands of students completely disengaged.

Spearman said she understands that reluctance, but that under the circumstances legislators should reconsider and reimburse districts $9.5 million for the online camps.

"They really did a great job," she said, adding she intends to provide pre- and post-assessments showing students' progress.

In all, legislators allocated $210 million to Spearman's agency from the federal CARES Act. The bulk of it went toward tacking on five days before the official school year to bring in small groups of kindergarten though eight grade students for orientation and assessing what they did — or didn't — learn after schools closed in March, as well as their emotional and mental well-being.

Charleston and Dorchester 2 were among the 16 districts starting their LEAP days (Learn, Evaluate, Analyze and Prepare) this week. Three districts that start classes after Labor Day will hold theirs next week.

Spearman believes tens of millions will be left over from LEAP, as one district declined to offer it at all. In the other districts, all students were invited but not all families chose to participate.

She wants the largest chunk of what remains — $20 million — to go toward one-on-one tutoring, either during the school day or after school, focusing on students with reading disabilities such as dyslexia.

Her proposal calls for spending $10 million toward expanding the state's VirtualSC program, which traditionally provides high schoolers a way to take classes not offered in their school. But even before several grades have the opportunity to sign up for this semester, enrollment is 16,300 above last year, Spearman told legislators.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

She wants $10 million for buying additional protective equipment, such as masks and wipes, at bulk discount rates for districts and more cleaning equipment, such as electrostatic sprayers. Another $10 million would provide internet access for students who didn't qualify under what legislators passed in June.

And with 112 schools still lacking a full-time nurse, Spearman wants to redirect up to $6 million to ensure every school has a nurse on site, as well as $1.5 million so that every school nurse can get a $1,000 bonus for hazard pay.

"They are at the top of the list of essential employees," she said. "It would be logical to reward our school nurses."

She is negotiating with the state's public health agency on allowing school nurses to test students and staff for COVID-19.

The details have yet to be worked out. But participation would be optional, not required, Spearman said.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has not specified the hangups so far preventing that option.

"I'm all for helping them get those school nurses," Sen. Shane Martin, R-Pauline, said after hearing Spearman's pitch Tuesday.

But legislators said funding nurses with the federal aid is likely not an option. That CARES Act money must be spent by Dec. 30, and nurses can't be paid for a year of work upfront.

School districts got a share of nearly $200 million the federal law sent to Spearman's agency directly. They have two years to spend that money, and they're given wide discretion on how to spend it.

So far, they've spent just $27 million of it collectively, Spearman said.

Spearman said she's strongly encouraging districts to use some of their aid on nurses where needed, but the federal law gives her no oversight of the money. Many are saving their share to plug potential budget holes later.

"That money goes fast, and they have lots of things to spend it on," she said.

Legislators will take up Spearman's requests when they return for a special session in two weeks.