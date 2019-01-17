COLUMBIA — South Carolina's top lawmakers are jointly seeking help from the state's economic experts in fixing an education funding system that fails to give many students a chance at success.
The letter signed Thursday by Gov. Henry McMaster, House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler asks the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office to make recommendations by May 9 on a funding system that will "ensure that all of our children have the necessary resources to meet the requirements of the 21st century economy."
In the wake of The Post and Courier's Minimally Adequate series, lawmakers have pledged to make education reform their top priority this year. The letter signifies that for the first time in decades, the governor's office and leaders of both legislative chambers are working in concert to get it done.
The three Republicans said they recognize a brighter future for South Carolina's children will require overhauling the byzantine funding system that's still based on a 42-year-old law.
"We must improve scholastic outcomes in South Carolina, but true reform requires more than simply sending money from Columbia," the trio wrote.
As laid out in the five-day series, the state's K-12 funding system is so complicated, few legislators even understand it.
It’s a messy stew of money streams that starts with a 1977 law that sets the minimum funding needed to cover basic education costs — basic in the days before home computers and cellphones even existed. Added to this pot are proceeds from a 1-cent sales tax increase approved in 1984, reimbursements to districts for cutting homeowners' property taxes and a tiny slice of lottery profits.
It all adds up to about $4.5 billion that is dispensed to 81 school districts across the state through dozens of budget lines that dictate how the money must be spent. The state spends more than $6,000 per student on average, according to Revenue and Fiscal Affairs.
In its 2014 ruling that the state fails to provide poor, rural children even the opportunity for success, the state Supreme Court called the formulas an outdated, complicated scheme. But even before that order to fix the system, legislators recognized an overhaul was needed. They just couldn't agree on what to do, and various study panels produced reports that went nowhere.
Potential changes produced winners and losers among the districts, inviting opposition that made any effort collapse, as no district wants to lose money.
Giving the problem over to the state's non-partisan economic advisers — who also make the revenue estimates lawmakers use to write the state budget — may offer the best chance to move forward.
The 11 directives given to Revenue and Fiscal Affairs include recommending how to phase in a new funding method that will "hold harmless" any school district through the transition, meaning none would lose money. The letter asks the agency to work with state education agencies, school districts and advocates in crafting its proposal.
The office recently completed a one-year study of the funding system, at the request of former Ways and Means Chairman Brian White. The report showed no direct correlation between a district's per-pupil spending and academic performance, regardless of a district's size or poverty level.
That data provides a starting point for developing a new, simpler system, said director Frank Rainwater.
The May 9 deadline seemingly guarantees legislators won't complete an overhaul of the funding system this year. That's the last scheduled day of the regular session.
But legislators had already signaled that wasn't doable in a single year. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, has repeatedly said correcting the system will be a process and leaders want to do it correctly, not quickly.
But changes are still expected this year, chiefly increasing teachers' pay. That's one thing there seems to be consensus on, as well as removing burdensome paperwork and testing that takes away from teachers' ability to teach.
McMaster included a 5 percent pay raise for teachers in his budget proposal released Tuesday.
Other directives in Thursday's letter include examining teacher salaries and boosting the minimum for first-year teachers by $3,000 to $35,000.
Lucas is expected to file his proposal for education reforms in the coming weeks. Legislators have until the end of the 2020 session to pass a law before the process must start all over again.