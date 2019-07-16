John A. Carlos II (copy)
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson speaks to the press gathered at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, in Eastover for a press conference with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2017. Wilson could face a well-funded Democratic challenger for reelection in 2020. John A. Carlos II / Special to The Post and Courier

 John A. Carlos II

COLUMBIA — Fundraising numbers from the past three months indicate that another longtime Republican-held congressional seat in South Carolina could be competitive for the first time in years.

Adair Ford Boroughs, a Democratic lawyer and first-time political candidate from Williston, more than doubled U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson's fundraising in the 2nd quarter of 2019, according to new federal financial disclosures.

Boroughs' $246,000 haul from just her first few months in the race means that she now already has almost as much cash in her campaign account as Wilson, R-Springdale, an 18-year incumbent.

Wilson has comfortably won reelection in South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from Columbia through the western Midlands to North Augusta, by double digits every two years since 2010.

Adair Ford Boroughs (copy)

Adair Ford Boroughs, a Democratic lawyer and first-time political candidate from Williston, is challenging U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale. Provided

That year, he faced a well-funded challenger in Iraq War veteran Rob Miller after he shouted "You lie!" during President Barack Obama's address to a joint session of Congress — but still ended up winning by almost 10 percent in a strong year for Republicans.

But Democrats see an unusually strong potential opponent in Boroughs, who rolled out her campaign in early April with a slick announcement video that criticized Wilson's lack of personal legislative accomplishments while introducing herself to voters.

Another Democrat running in the race, Lawrence Nathaniel, had not yet filed his fundraising report as of Tuesday morning.

1st Congressional District

In another prominent House race in South Carolina, Republicans hoping to challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, have begun building their campaign accounts for what is expected to be a competitive GOP primary followed by a closely-watched general election

State Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniels Island, raised $155,000 in just her first few weeks in the race, while Mount Pleasant councilwoman Kathy Landing kicked in $250,000 of her own money to her campaign, an indication that she is willing to self-fund a significant amount for her campaign.

Beaufort County councilman Mike Covert, the first Republican candidate to enter the race, raised $49,000, while little-known Logan Cunningham raised less than the $5,000 threshold required to file a fundraising report.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Cunningham starts with a substantial advantage against whoever emerges from that GOP primary for the Lowcountry's 1st Congressional District. He raised $616,000 over the past three months, bringing his total cash on hand to almost $1 million.

U.S. Senate

In the state's U.S. Senate race, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has amassed a nearly $6.5 million campaign war chest after raising a single-quarter state record of more than $3 million in the past three months. 

But former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison, who is now a top official at the Democratic National Committee and has years of political connections, continues to raise significantly more than any South Carolina Democratic challenger ever has, bringing in more than $1.5 million for the quarter.

The other Democrat running in the primary to challenge Graham, economist Gloria Bromell Tinubu, brought in less than $11,000, a lower total than even most House candidates in the state.

South Carolina Q2 2019 congressional fundraising

Candidate Race Party Raised Spent Cash on hand
Lindsey Graham (i) SCSen R $3,012,617 $1,171,030 $6,460,822
Jaime Harrison SCSen D $1,558,149 $234,907 $1,477,454
Gloria Bromell Tinubu SCSen D $10,713 $7,980 $2,734
Joe Reynolds SCSen R $15,004 (+ $20K loan) $22,733 $12,271
Michael James LaPierre SCSen R $12,219 loan $2,755 $9,464
Joe Cunningham (i) SC01 D $615,591 $143,140 $980,070
Nancy Mace SC01 R $155,345 $2,443 $152,903
Kathy Landing SC01 R $29,240 (+ $250K loan) $811 $278,438
Michael Covert SC01 R $48,740 $42,363 $52,541
Logan Cunningham SC01 R Less than $5,000 Less than $5,000 N/A
Joe Wilson (i) SC02 R $108,589 $72,616 $159,995
Adair Ford Boroughs SC02 D $245,647 $97,503 $146,284
Lawrence Nathaniel SC02 D
Jeff Duncan (i) SC03 R $129,940 $99,140 $288,909
William Timmons (i) SC04 R $97,165 $109,585 $35,809
Ralph Norman (i) SC05 R $92,667 $13,481 $585,512
Jim Clyburn (i) SC06 D $444,181 $460,698 $1,165,275
Tom Rice (i) SC07 R $246,712 $104,560 $1,092,502

Follow Jamie Lovegrove on Twitter @jslovegrove.

Tags

Jamie Lovegrove is a political reporter covering the South Carolina Statehouse, congressional delegation and campaigns. He previously covered Texas politics in Washington for The Dallas Morning News and in Austin for the Texas Tribune.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.