Congressmen Mark Sanford and Tom Rice have nothing against the childhood home of former President George W. Bush, or the site where Puerto Rican baseball legend and Pittsburgh Pirate great Roberto Clemente died in a tragic plane crash.
But the two South Carolina Republicans said this week they'd rather be using the final days of the Republican-controlled Congress to tackle meatier issues such as immigration, tax reform and infrastructure.
The two lawmakers were the only House members to vote "present" Monday night over a pair of bills that respectively sought to have the Department of Interior study whether the Bush home in Midland, Texas, should be added to the National Parks Service and whether the Clemente crash site in Carolina, Puerto Rico, should be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Rice, who represents Myrtle Beach, said he's been voting "present" on bills like this for the last year in protest. He disagrees that "feel-good" bills are working their way to the floor instead of bills that deal with immigration.
"Now, it's almost like our leadership is in a rush to hand the gavel over to Nancy Pelosi. I’m really saddened we are wasting this time," Rice said, later adding, "Why have we put major, substantive urgent issues on the back burner?"
Rice said he'd like to see lawmakers take up the immigration bill introduced by Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va, again.
The measure failed this summer but the conservative immigration bill would have increased border security and provided a pathway to citizenship for about 700,000 of the nearly 2 million so-called "Dreamers" who came to the United States illegally as children.
For Sanford, his decision to vote "present" on these bills went beyond calendar concerns. The outgoing Republican congressman who represents the Lowcountry said the push to memorialize Bush's childhood home, in particular, illustrates a concern he has about the country's move toward "an imperial presidency."
Sanford, who lost his Republican primary contest in June to a challenger who repeatedly made an issue out of Sanford's public rebuke of the president, said he worries there has been a growing movement to give too much power and deference to the executive branch.
Sanford expanded on this idea in a 919-word Facebook post he wrote Tuesday evening in which he reflected publicly on his decision to vote "present" on the two measures.
"Our Founding Fathers did not want to give us a king. They wanted an efficient and effective executive in the presidency…and not more than that," Sanford wrote. "We are moving to indeed more than that…"
Both measures passed the House anyway.