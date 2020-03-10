SC's longest-serving lawmaker John Matthews to retire in 2020

COLUMBIA — The longest-serving legislator in South Carolina's General Assembly will retire at the end of the 2020 session after deciding not to seek reelection for a ninth term in the state Senate.

State Sen. John Matthews, D-Orangeburg, said he has decided that now is the time to open his seat to "a new generation of leadership" after spending 46 years in the Legislature, including 10 in the House and 36 in the Senate.

In addition to his status as the longest-serving current legislator, Matthews is also the longest-serving African American lawmaker in state history.

“While we have made tremendous progress in South Carolina, there are many more layers of progress to lay," Matthews said. "I will continue to be a supporting resource for anyone who wishes to make meaningful change in South Carolina, and I am excited for what the future holds."

Matthews, 79, represents South Carolina's 39th Senate district that includes portions of Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties. He is the assistant minority leader in the Senate.

A South Carolina State University graduate, Matthews worked as a public school principal and businessman.

Over the course of his lengthy legislative tenure, Matthews played a role in dozens of combative legislative fights and saw dramatic changes to the state, from the end of segregation to bringing down the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds.

Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, one of few lawmakers who has spent more time in the Senate than Matthews, praised him for "tirelessly advocating" for his constituents.

"As our Assistant Minority Leader, he has shown tremendous guidance and wisdom in each challenge we face, and continues to be an invaluable resource to myself and other members of the Senate," said Setzler, D-Lexington.

"His kindness and determination have made him one of the greatest legislators the state of South Carolina has ever seen," he added.

All 170 seats in the Statehouse are up for election this year. At least 11 lawmakers have said they will not run again. Filing starts Monday for the June primary.