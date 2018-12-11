U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted an overwhelmingly strong endorsement to President Donald Trump following Tuesday's sometimes testy Oval Office showdown with Democratic leaders.

"Great job sticking to your guns on border security, Mr. President!" Graham, R-S.C., said after Trump got into an argument over how to proceed on a border wall with Nancy Pelosi from the House and Chuck Schumer from the Senate.

The exchange was broadcast on major news networks.

"Put DACA on the table and make them say NO to the Wall and DACA," Graham also tweeted, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration plan.

"You are right to want more border security funding including Wall money," Graham also said. "They are WRONG to say no."

Trump, during the open-press session, said, "If we don't have border security, we'll shut down the government," drawing pessimistic looks from the two Democrats.

Trump wants at least $5 billion for a wall on the Mexican border in the next funding package. Democrats are offering $1.3 billion for fencing and other border security measures.

Government funding for some agencies is set to expire Dec. 21, threatening a partial shutdown if a continuing funding resolution is not agreed upon.

Schumer and Pelosi are urging the president to find another solution, with Schumer saying, "We shouldn't shut down the government over a dispute."

Schumer also told reporters, "This temper tantrum that he seems to throw will not get him his wall."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.