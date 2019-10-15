COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham raised more money over the past three months than any other Senate Republican candidate nationwide as the fierce Trump ally from South Carolina looks to defend his seat from the most well-funded Democratic challenger of his political career.

In a statement Tuesday, Graham's campaign said he raised $3.29 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30 and now has nearly $8.4 million in his campaign account. That marks the best fundraising quarter by any candidate in South Carolina history, narrowly breaking a record set by Jim DeMint in his 2004 U.S. Senate campaign.

The massive haul underscores what is quickly on track to become the most expensive political race ever in the Palmetto State.

Jaime Harrison, the former S.C. Democratic Party chairman and Graham's likely general election challenger, raised more than $2.2 million over the same period — a similarly record-breaking quarter for a Democratic Senate candidate in the state. He now has more than $2.6 million in the bank.

Famous donors to Harrison's campaign included filmmaker J.J. Abrams, Disney chairman Alan Horn, Paramount CEO James Gianopulos, producer James Brooks and actress Rita Wilson, the wife of actor Tom Hanks, according to his filing.

Graham's campaign manager Scott Farmer said the infusion of cash to the incumbent would "allow us to build an unprecedented grassroots army and spread his conservative message to every corner of South Carolina."

"No matter what the national Democrats and liberal Super PACs throw at us, the people of South Carolina have Senator Graham’s back,” Farmer said.

The deadline for third quarter fundraising reports to be filed to federal election officials is midnight on Tuesday.