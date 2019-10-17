U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a series of crippling sanctions Thursday on Turkey in response to the country's attack on Kurdish forces in northern Syria, the latest move in the South Carolina Republican's efforts to protect a group that was once allied with the U.S. in the fight against terrorism.

But within minutes of the announcement, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the U.S. and Turkey had agreed to a five-day cease-fire while the U.S. facilitates the withdrawal of Kurds from the area, leaving the status of Graham's proposal in question.

The legislation, cosponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., would impose harsh economic sanctions on the Turkish government and financial institutions, prohibit U.S. military assistance to Turkey and restrict visa access for Turkish government officials.

"These are wide-ranging and hard-hitting," Graham said, predicting the bill would receive overwhelming bipartisan support. "They're going to stay in place until Turkey changes its behavior."

The proposal comes as Graham, usually one of Trump's closest allies in Congress, continues a rare and increasingly intense feud with the president over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, clearing the way for Turkey's entry into the region.

Asked about Graham during a press conference Wednesday, Trump dismissed the senator's criticism and said he should focus on his role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers and fighting other people’s wars," Trump said. "I want to get out of the Middle East."

Trump argued that Graham's constituents would prefer to see him probe the origins of the investigations into him and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"That’s what the people of South Carolina want him to focus on. The people of South Carolina don’t want us to get into a war with Turkey, a NATO member, or with Syria," Trump said. "The people of South Carolina want to see those troops come home. And I won an election based on that."

Those comments prompted an angry Graham to respond that he would "never be quiet about matters of national security," calling Trump's decision "the biggest mistake of his presidency."

Graham has repeatedly said he fears the move will allow for the reemergence of ISIS terrorists, who were being held in captivity by America's Kurdish allies in Syria.

"With all due respect to the president, I’m elected to have a say in our national security, that in my view what is unfolding in Syria is going to be a disaster," Graham said, according to the Washington Examiner. "I hope I’m wrong. I will not be quiet."

Graham added Thursday that he did not want to have troops in the region for a thousand years but simply "long enough until we're safe."

"It's not about personality, it's about policy," he said of his disagreement with Trump.

Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Turkey to meet Thursday with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and pursue a cease-fire in the region, a mission that appeared to result in an agreement.

"I spoke to President Trump just a few moments ago, and I know the president is very grateful for President Erdogan’s willingness to step forward, to enact this cease-fire, and to give an opportunity for a peaceful solution to this conflict that commenced one week ago,” Pence said.

Graham's bill would give Trump the ability to terminate the sanctions only if Turkish forces cease hostilities in northern Syria.