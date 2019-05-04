Lindsey Graham's election committee paid $50,350 to cover the cost of Vice President Mike Pence's travel to Greenville and Myrtle Beach for his campaign kickoff.

Consider that just a minor expense toward what's likely to be a record fundraising pace for Graham 2020.

Is surpassing 2014's $13.7 million possible?

“I think if I got in a competitive race for some reason, I don’t think money would be a problem,” Graham told Palmetto Politics.

Welcome to the big money picture in South Carolina.

It's because Graham, R-S.C., is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It's because he's golfing buddies with President Donald Trump.

And it's because of the "bump" Graham saw from his nearly five-minute outburst in September.

That's when he exploded in anger during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearing after Christine Blasey Ford delivered her allegation of being sexually attacked by Kavanaugh in high school.

Graham and other Republicans on the committee rejected her story, and he ripped into Democrats with a partisan tear.

“Bottom line is there for a few minutes, I said what a lot of people were thinking on our side,” Graham said.

Graham's most recent Federal Election Commission disclosure shows that between Jan. 1 and March 31 he raised $2 million — third-best of all the GOP Senate incumbents seeking re-election.

About 80 percent came from out-of-state donors and sources.

It was his best fundraising quarter ever, leaving him with $4.6 million cash-on-hand after the bills were paid.

With no credible Republicans coming forward to challenge him in next year's GOP primary, all of his cash can go toward whatever the Democrats throw at him.

“It depends on how hard they play here," Graham said. "If the Democrats play hard, we’ll play harder.”

Two Democrats are targeting him so far: former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison, who's raised $231,000 since forming his exploratory committee Feb. 7, and Gloria Bromell Tinubu, who ran for lieutenant governor last year with Phil Noble. (She got in the race this week).

Plus, there will be a number of interest groups who remember Graham's conduct during Kavanaugh and will make him a target.

“The downside to Kavanaugh is I’m on other people’s radar screen now on the liberal side," he said. "I used to be the Republican people could tolerate on the other side. I will continue to work across the aisle when it makes sense. But that was a moment when I stood up for the home team.”

Graham isn't alone in seeing a Kavanaugh bump. Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who also voted to confirm Kavanaugh, is raking top dollars post-Kavanaugh, too.

She and Graham did a joint fundraiser recently in St. Louis, under the banner of the Collins-Graham Majority Committee where the pair piggybacked their appearance.

Graham acknowledges having a fat bank roll doesn't guarantee success.

“I think money makes a statement," he said. "You don’t win because of how much money you have. But money helps tell your story.”

One thing Graham supporters can count on in the months to come is a South Carolina fly-in by Trump, probably closer to Election Day.

“He’ll come down, and we’ll do a rally,” Graham said. “Fundraising will be important, but the main thing will be the energy created by a Trump visit.”

That means playing up their friendship that has gone from calling each other "idiot" and "jackass" before the 2016 election, to playing 18 holes together on a regular basis.

Graham isn't giving any signals that he'll shy away from Trump between now and then.

“I think I’m relevant to this presidency," he said. "And that helps you back home. People want their senator to be a voice that can move the needle.”