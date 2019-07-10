U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that President Donald Trump should "admit that climate change is real" and help form solutions that will protect the environment without destroying America's economy.
"When nine out of 10 scientists say (carbon dioxide) emissions are creating a greenhouse gas effect and the planet is warming up, I believe the nine and not the one," the South Carolina Republican told reporters after announcing the formation of the Roosevelt Conservation Caucus, made up of Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House.
"I would encourage the president to look long and hard at the science and find a solution. I'm tired of playing defense on the environment," Graham said. "We will win the solution debate, but the only way you're going to win the debate is admit we've got a problem. Let's talk about climate change from the innovative and not the regulatory approach."
Graham lambasted the Green New Deal pushed by Democrats, which calls for virtually eliminating greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. by 2030 by replacing fossil fuels such as oil and gas with renewable sources like wind and solar.
The plan authored by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also calls for retrofitting all U.S. buildings and overhauling transportation with high-speed rail.
No Republican will vote for that legislation "because it's crazy economics," Graham said.
"You really don't have to ground all the airplanes and kill all the cows to have a healthy environment," he said, referring to a fact sheet released with the bill in February that said "farting cows" and airplanes likely make it impossible to fully eliminate carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.
The caucus announced Wednesday is named after GOP President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt, who created the U.S. Forest Service in 1905 and worked to conserve 230 million acres during his presidency, according to the National Park Service.
"Climate change is real," said Rep. Fred Upton, R-Michigan. The caucus will focus on "what we can do to make a positive impact as (Roosevelt) did."
Legislation the Republicans said they will push include addressing the $13 billion maintenance backlog in national parks. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said being responsible also means addressing "marine plastics," though she didn't specify how.
The Republicans pointed to sweeping conservation legislation signed by Trump earlier this year as evidence the parties can reach consensus on the environment. The measure passed the House 363-62 after a 92-8 vote in the Senate.
The law combined more than 100 bills to approve a hodgepodge of projects, including protecting 1.3 million additional acres of wilderness, expanding several national parks, and reauthorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which uses federal royalties from offshore oil and gas drilling to fund conservation and recreation projects.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.