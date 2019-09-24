COLUMBIA — Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is not ready to sign on to House Speaker Nancy's Pelosi's reported afternoon call to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Instead, the Charleston Democrat called for more information Tuesday about Trump's interactions with the Ukrainian president that has focused on whether the president applied pressure for an investigation into a political rival.
"The American people deserve to know if the president pressured a foreign leader into targeting an American citizen," Cunningham said in a statement this afternoon.
"That's why I'm calling for a bipartisan effort to get to the bottom of these claims. We must all demand that the Director of National Intelligence fully cooperate at Thursday's testimony."
Pelosi is expected to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump later this afternoon, The Washington Post reported.
Since being elected last year in a district Trump won handily, Cunningham has consistently expressed reluctance to move forward with the deeply polarizing issue of impeachment as more Democrats have shifted in that direction.
“You’re talking about basically nullifying the election of 2016 and what voters voted for,” he said after the release of the Mueller report earlier this year. “That’s not a conclusion you just jump to based upon tweets or popular opinion. It’s something that you have to take extremely seriously.”
He reiterated Tuesday that he has "warned members of my own party that a partisan rush to impeach the President would be bad for the country."
But talk of impeachment rapidly escalated over the past week amid reports that Trump allegedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and possible 2020 opponent Joe Biden.
The Washington Post reported Monday night that Trump told his acting chief of staff, former S.C. congressman Mick Mulvaney, to withhold almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine at least a week before the July 25 phone call.
Trump confirmed Tuesday that he withheld the aid but claimed it was due to concerns that the United States was contributing more to Ukraine than European countries were.
"Last week brought new and troubling allegations to light that President Trump used the power of his office to pressure a foreign power into investigating a domestic political opponent, and potentially leveraged critical US assistance to do it," Cunningham said.
"These are grave assertions, and if true, represent a clear threat to the Constitution, our national security and the democratic process," he added.
South Carolina's other Democratic congressman, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of Columbia, has not yet returned to Washington following the death last week of his wife, Emily, according to his office.
But as a member of Democratic leadership, Clyburn would be expected to follow in lockstep with Pelosi, who has treaded carefully on the issue.
All of South Carolina's Republican lawmakers oppose starting an impeachment process.
This story is developing and will be updated.