South Carolina Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn successfully led a bipartisan charge that resulted in the near-unanimous rejection of white nationalism, white supremacy and, by proxy, Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King on Tuesday.
His resolution passed 424 to 1.
The House overwhelmingly adopted Clyburn's resolution that not only rejects the two ideologies but condemned King for comments he gave in an interview with The New York Times defending the movements widely decried as racist.
The lone lawmaker who voted against the measure was U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., who was one of two Democrats who introduced a censure resolution against King.
In the interview, King said, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"
Clyburn invoked the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his condemnation.
"I rise today to address what I call the tale of two Kings," Clyburn, a veteran of the civil rights movement in South Carolina, said in offering his resolution.
"One, a member of this body who wondered out loud to The New York Times why the terms 'white nationalism' and 'white supremacy' are offensive," Clyburn went on to say. "I would say to my colleague that the terms are offensive because the concepts are evil."
Dr. King would have been 90 on Tuesday.
The vote came a day after King's fellow Republicans stripped him of his committee assignments.
After the vote, Clyburn, D-Columbia, said he hoped the message of rejection would make its way to the White House, pointing to President Donald Trump.
"I think what it does is puts the president on notice that this kind of foolishness is wearing thin," he told The Post and Courier.
Additionally, he said the resolution is a statement letting politicians know that giving aide "to the Dylann Roofs of the world is now something we are going to call into check."
Clyburn's resolution condemned King's newspaper comments as "hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States."
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, was among the group of lawmakers who voiced their support for Clyburn's resolution.
"Hatred and bigotry should have no home in America, and certainly not one in the halls of Congress," Cunningham said on the House floor. "America is strongest when we stand together, from the Lowcountry to the heartland. I believe that today is a promising start."
Even King, the Republican who has come under intense fire for controversial comments he made last week in the 56-minute New York Times interview, voted for the resolution and complimented Clyburn for pushing the measure.
"Let's vote for this resolution. I'm putting up a 'yes' on the board here. What you state here is right, and it's true and it's just," said King, who has served in Congress since 2003.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the Senate's only black Republican, was one of King's more vocal critics, slamming his party and King's comments in a Washington Post op-ed published Friday.
"Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism — it is because of our silence when things like this are said," Scott wrote. "King's comments are not conservative views but separate views that should be ridiculed at every turn possible."
King addressed the backlash he's faced on the House floor Tuesday after many of his colleagues questioned how King could continue serving.
"That ideology never shows up in my head. I don't know how it could possibly come out of my mouth," said King, now on his ninth term representing Iowa.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, argued that words matter.
"When we as members speak, people pay attention and people hold us accountable. White supremacy is wrong. White nationalism is wrong. Antisemitism is wrong," Collins said.
The resolution came one day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced King would be blocked from committee assignments for the rest of his two-year term.
King served on the Agriculture, Small Business and Judiciary committees in the last Congress, and he chaired Judiciary's subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice.
Clyburn used the timing of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday to wrap his message together.
"I denounce the words of Rep. Steve King and I do so invoking the words of another King," Clyburn said, before paraphrasing a famous line from from King's 1963 "Letter from a Birmingham Jail."
"We are going to be made to repent not just for the hateful words and deeds of bad people, but for the appalling silence of good people."