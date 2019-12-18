WASHINGTON — South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan branded the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump as the culmination of a rigged, partisan and years-long effort by Democrats to thwart the will of the American people after the 2016 election.
"The Democrat majority has had a verdict — impeachment — looking for a crime since the inauguration," Duncan, R-Laurens, said during one of many fiery speeches on the House floor Wednesday.
"We have wasted precious time we've been given to serve the American people," he declared.
For U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, impeachment served as a critical way for lawmakers to demonstrate for the history books that they did not sit idly by as Trump abused his power and stonewalled congressional oversight — even if the Senate declines to remove him from office.
"This president, whether he is convicted or not, is guilty of criminal behavior," Clyburn, of Columbia, told The Post and Courier. "How can you say we are in search of a problem? He is the problem."
After an extended day of contentious debate filled with partisan rancor, South Carolina's seven U.S. House members predictably split along party lines as the chamber took the dramatic step of impeaching a president for just the third time in American history.
The comments from Duncan and Clyburn reflected the alternate realities the two parties are living in, often talking past each other more than to each other. U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, called impeachment a deceptive "hoax" that is "insulting" to the American people. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, said Trump's "unacceptable" actions had given Congress no choice but to "hold him accountable."
The bitterly divided lawmakers found their way to consensus on only a single point: that the impeachment votes marked a sad day for the country and Congress.
U.S. Rep. William Timmons, R-Greenville, recalled his 2018 campaign slogan, "Washington is broken" — a claim he felt had been vindicated by both the impeachment and a vote the prior day on a $1.3 trillion federal spending deal that will continue to increase the federal debt.
"It is very, very, very broken," Timmons said. "I think this is an abuse of power, but not from the president. The chairmen of judiciary and intelligence did not have a fair process, but I think the process will be fair in the Senate."
Republicans like Timmons cast the opposition to impeachment as "bipartisan." But in reality, only two Democrats voted against both articles of impeachment — and one of them, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, is expected to switch parties in the coming days.
Cunningham, who represents a district Trump won overwhelming in 2016, stood by his decision.
"A lot of people cautioned me and said that this is bad politically," he said of his impeachment votes. "I just responded that that's not the reason that we do this job. If I started going down that road, I would just become exactly what I set out to end."
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who recently left the party to become an independent, voted for impeachment.
The question of whether Trump will be removed from office now moves over the Senate, where U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's closest allies, vowed to kill the effort quickly.
As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee the South Carolina Republican is sure to play a central role in the trial. While some Republicans have called for a thorough examination of witnesses, Graham has mostly pushed for a swift disposal of the issue.
"My goal is to have as short a trial as possible," he told reporters a few hours before the House vote, adding that he will oppose witnesses being called by either side.
"I've made up my mind about the accusations. I've seen the transcript... It's hearsay upon hearsay. I've never believed this was an impeachable offense," he said.
A more circumspect U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said he had "not much" to say on the day's proceedings in the House, other than he viewed it as a "political exercise" that Democrats had been looking to pursue for years.
Wednesday's vote also fell a single day before the 21st anniversary of the vote to impeach Democratic President Bill Clinton — a process in which Graham had played a leading role in the House and which he said taught him a few applicable lessons.
"I learned without public support, getting a president removed isn't going to happen," Graham said. "I think this exercise in the House is beginning to weaponize impeachment... The process they used, I think, is dangerous the presidency as an institution."
Several Republicans noted that earlier in 2019, before Trump's now-infamous call with the Ukrainian president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would only move forward with impeachment if support for it were overwhelming and bipartisan — a standard that was not met in Wednesday's vote.
The first article of the impeachment charged Trump with abuse of power for what Democrats said was his pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. It passed 230-197. The second article accused Trump of obstructing Congress' investigation. It passed 229-198.
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is also a presidential candidate running in the South Carolina primary, voted "present" as she disagreed with the impeachment, favoring censure.
Democrats responded that the lack of GOP concern for Trump's actions proved there is nothing he could do that would lead them to turn on him — and they refused to be held hostage.
"The Republicans have delivered their party to Trump," Clyburn said. "We Democrats are not going to allow the nation to be delivered to Trump."