SC road-funding bank approves more than $360 million on 7 projects

COLUMBIA — Seven highway projects intended to ease traffic congestion, improve safety and drive business opportunities across South Carolina received crucial approval Tuesday from the state's road-funding bank, with the biggest chunk going to improve bridges that are drivers' only way in and out of Hilton Head Island.

The State Transportation Infrastructure Bank's board approved spending $362 million for what it called "phase one" funding, saying it hopes to approve a second round this fall, depending on the economy.

"To those with applications still pending, don’t give up hope," said Chairman John White. "We hope to have a phase two sooner than later."

The approved projects include $120 million to replace and upgrade U.S. 278 bridges to Hilton Head Island, $75 million to upgrade two interchanges off Interstate 77 in York County, $49 million to expand Woodruff Road in Greenville County, $41 million for upgrading Main and Bohicket Roads in Charleston County, and $21.5 million to complete drainage improvements along Septima Clark Parkway in Charleston.

The board also approved $56.2 million for the state's southern entranceway, to create a new exit 3 off Interstate 95 in rural Jasper County. But half of that funding will be provided through a 15-year loan instead of a grant. It's the only project of the seven with such a split arrangement.

That project is "really something we are excited about," White said. "This is the first exit entering into South Carolina. Exit 3 will be the opportunity for people entering into South Carolina to get a flavor of South Carolina."

The exit is expected to open access to thousands of acres and attract tens of thousands of jobs to the poverty-stricken area. White thanked local officials for making an impassioned plea for the differences the project could make in residents' life.

"Ten to 15 years from now, people will look back and say, 'Those folks had some vision,'" White said. "Go forward with Godspeed."

The York County projects will upgrade exits 82 and 85 off I-77, which funnel traffic to major business routes in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Tega Cay that are especially clogged during commuting hours. Traffic backs onto the interstate in both directions, as South Carolinians head to jobs in the Charlotte area and North Carolinians drive to businesses that have moved south of the border over the last decade.

"It will completely reconfigure them so traffic can get on and off the interstate," said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, one of the bank board's two legislators. "This will mitigate that traffic and allow for easier flow."

Earlier this year, the bank, which partners with local governments to fund large highway projects, expected to be able to dole out $650 million. But the pandemic-caused economic crisis is expected to shrink the bank's borrowing capacity by $160 million, to $490 million. The bank's board decided to spend no more than 75 percent of that, in case the outlook gets even worse, White said.

Projects not approved include a $34 million request to help restore and elevate the Low Battery Seawall in Charleston, which Mayor John Teckenburg told the board Monday further deteriorates with each passing storm that sends feet of water onto Murray Boulevard. At least one board member questioned whether the request meets the definition of being an eligible transportation project.

Under a 2017 state law that changed how projects are chosen, the seven given the nod Tuesday must also be approved by the state Department of Transportation's board, as well as a legislative committee that approves state borrowing. But Tuesday's vote was the most critical. The two legislators on the bank board also sit on the Joint Bond Review Committee.