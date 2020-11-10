SC revenue estimates further shrink by $50M, but a surplus remains despite the pandemic

COLUMBIA — The continued pandemic is expected to further shrink state tax collections by $50 million, leaving South Carolina legislators with a surplus of $811 million to spend in the fiscal year that started four months ago, according to projections updated Tuesday.

The latest estimate means COVID-19 has sunk state revenue by more than $800 million since February, "when the economy was going gangbusters," said Frank Rainwater, director of the state's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.

If the Legislature had proceeded in the spring with their normal budgeting process, "we'd be looking at budget cuts right now," he said.

State government is still operating at 2019-20 spending levels, a plan approved by legislators in May that ensured services continued and employees kept getting paid when the new fiscal year started July 1.

Whether the Legislature crafts a budget for the second half of the fiscal year remains to be seen. Leaders may opt not to write a budget at all for 2020-21.

The chairman of the House budget-writing committee said Tuesday he's concerned revenue will keep falling before legislators' scheduled return in January.

Of the remaining surplus, $775 million of it is cash in the bank from previous years' better-than-expected collections and unspent reserves, which is meant for one-time expenses such as maintenance and equipment. That leaves just $36 million from economic growth over last year to be spent for recurring expenses such as salaries.

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said spending that dwindling new revenue could put agencies in a hole if growth keeps shrinking.

"The real determination is what does Christmas season look like? We know tourism and hospitality have not recovered, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to recover anytime soon, so what is consumer spending like?" Smith said.

Options include spending some of that $775 million that's already in state coffers when legislators return or keeping all of it in reserves until they craft a new budget for the fiscal year starting next July.

"We have some options," Smith said.

If legislators do wait a few more months, they could have $358 million more to spend, above the $811 million surplus estimate, if Tuesday's preliminary projections for the next fiscal year hold out.

Another bright spot in projections are lottery sales. Higher-than-expected ticket sales have increased profits by $53 million above earlier estimates. Under state law, that money is limited to education expenses, including college scholarships and school buses.

Rainwater attributed that increase to people spending some of their stimulus checks on lottery tickets "and a lack of entertainment alternatives."

The latest numbers adopted Tuesday by the Board of Economic Advisors update its Aug. 31 projections, issued ahead of the Legislature returning to Columbia for a special session.

Legislators had hoped to craft a budget in September. The Senate approved a plan that spent about $240 million, including $50 million in pay bumps for teachers, and set the rest aside. But House leaders agreed with Gov. Henry McMaster that the economy remained too uncertain to spend any of the surplus yet.

The good news is that South Carolina is doing better than other states and will likely "recover quicker than the nation as a whole," Rainwater said. "But we're still dealing with a lot of uncertainty going forward."

While the Palmetto State has recovered 70 percent of job losses since hitting historic highs amid the shutdowns, it will be slow going from here. The state's economic experts predict employment levels won't reach pre-pandemic levels until February 2022.

The board's numbers anticipate no changes in COVID-19 through the fiscal year and no additional stimulus money from Congress. A vaccine timeline and congressional action could alter economic growth.

The numbers also don't take into account $525 million from a recent legal settlement with the federal government over plutonium stored at the Savannah River Site, which will add to the available one-time money.