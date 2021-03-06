SC Republicans want to see Trump and other 2024 hopefuls back here as soon as October

South Carolina Republicans will start looking for a 2024 presidential candidate this fall.

Of course, they may have already found one if Donald Trump will just agree to appear at their own version of CPAC here.

The S.C. Republican Party plans to host its first-ever "CPAC-like" gathering — likely to be held in Myrtle Beach this October or November — that would be visible enough to draw in as many of the early GOP contenders as possible.

CPAC, which stands for the Conservative Political Action Conference, is the annual meeting of red, white and blue conservatives that's traditionally held in February outside Washington, D.C.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the rally this year was held Feb. 25-28 in Orlando, Fla., and featured Trump's first public appearance since his time in the White House ended.

South Carolina state party Chairman Drew McKissick said the combination celebration and fundraiser would mirror CPAC's formula, with activists, nationally recognized speakers, calls to action and media appearances being part of the program.

It would also include asking Trump to join in, since he probably won't decide on his potential White House return until after the 2022 midterms.

"We'd totally invite him," McKissick told Palmetto Politics. "Absolutely."

He added, "The question is whether it's big enough to merit the trip on his behalf. But we would absolutely love to have him."

Also welcome are any of those who are in the speculative conversation for 2024, meaning there'd be a ready stage for the likes of Nikki Haley, Sens. Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz, plus Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota and the other myriad Republicans in the chatter.

"There's a whole buffet of people there who this could be a draw for," McKissick said.

"Whoever may be running, it will benefit them by being exposed to our folks and it benefits our folks by potentially hooking with future campaigns," he said.

The idea for the South Carolina event came long before last weekend's CPAC as McKissick was looking for ways to showcase the state's coveted "First-in-the-South" primary status. Myrtle Beach was pegged as the probable host site because the party likes to move its gatherings around to different venues in the state, specifically to be away from Columbia.

Also because Myrtle Beach has a large availability of rooms, is close in proximity to the battleground state of North Carolina and has access to spaces large enough to host a minimum 1,000 activists from the Southeast.

The connection that Myrtle Beach is also home to censured Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice — one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — didn't factor into the thinking, McKissick said.

Having the gathering this year would also be way of getting out in front of national party rules that kick in on what states can do before the season heats up again.

All the hoopla would be encouraged, too, from Roger Stone dropping by or other celebrities, to golden Trump statues moving through hallways, as was the dominant image from CPAC.

There may even be a straw poll done of presidential favorites.

The fact the event is being scheduled a distant three years before the election further shows that running for president is becoming a never-ending stretch in the Palmetto State, especially now with the White House in Democratic hands.