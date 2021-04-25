SC Republicans see donations rise by taking on culture war ahead of 2022 reelection bids

Since being elected to Congress, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has made it a habit to weigh in on the news of the day.

The Mount Pleasant Republican makes the national talk show rounds multiple times a week to take on hot topics ranging from Major League Baseball's All Star Game leaving Georgia over strict voter legislation to calling out Democratic U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's and Nancy Pelosi's comments.

And, so far, it's paying off. She's raised more than $500,000 for her reelection campaign with just over 100 days in office and has more than $400,000 in cash on hand, according to the first-quarter filings from the Federal Election Commission.

Mace said her TV appearances and viral tweets stem from wanting to call out political hypocrisy, and she used it as a way to be transparent with voters about who she is and what she stands for.

"Every time I think that Republicans mess up and we can't come back from this, Nancy Pelosi says 'hold my beer,'" Mace told The Post and Courier. "Social media is a way to get our message out and to communicate with our constituents, with voters, and with people who care about the same things we do."

South Carolina's Republican delegation in Congress has collectively raised $1.3 million for 2022 reelection bids, and Mace is overwhelmingly leading the charge.

This haul is due, in part, to a new strategy in a post-Donald Trump Republican Party to frequently weigh in on culture issues rather than policy proposals as a way to campaign and spread their message to a more nationalized voting base.

It ranges from Twitter wars with progressive members of Congress to editorials in The Washington Post and frequent Fox News appearances, all reacting to Democratic policy.

Furman University political scientist Danielle Vinson said this frequent push to react to trending and cultural news comes from a void left by Trump on social media.

In the absence of his bombastic presence, many South Carolina's Republicans are taking to Twitter more frequently, weighing in on the news of the day. And it's working.

For example, Mace's tweet comparing Major League Baseball's ticket policy to Georgia's voter policies went viral with more than 5,000 retweets and 17,000 likes.

"I think part of that speaks to a bit of an identity crisis right now within the Republican Party," Vinson said. "There's not a lot of reacting to some of the policy proposals that are coming out, because those are kind of wonky, and they don't really make good fundraising pitches. But they can react to these issues that are a little bit more cultural."

South Carolina had a record year for Republicans in 2020, in part, because Trump's presidency was at stake. State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said reacting to Democratic culture and policies is part of what motivates the electorate and, as liberal ideas begin to spread, candidates need to address them.

"Everybody consumes national media every day," McKissick said. "Everybody knows more about what's going on in Washington than their own school board. It's a national phenomenon in that sense, but, that said, issues are what move campaigns."

Democrats believe the GOP attacks on cultural issues stem from them losing the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Amanda Loveday, a South Carolina-based Democratic political strategist, said that since the GOP lost power in Washington, it has to find other issues besides the progressive policies being passed to campaign on.

"If you're in power, you get to run on the specifics. If you're not, you get to run on semantics," Loveday said. "They can't promote these life-changing pieces of legislation that have passed or that are being discussed, because their primary electorate would recall them."

The only other South Carolina Republican politician in Washington up for reelection in 2022 who makes the media rounds as much as congresswoman Mace is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

In recent weeks, Scott wrote an editorial in The Washington Post about "woke supremacy" about how he believes virtue signaling is "speeding our country toward ideological and literal segregation."

He's also appeared on Fox News to blast attempts to raise the minimum wage and to say that Trump was not guilty of inciting an insurrection that led to the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Last month, he received Trump's "complete and total endorsement." And, notably, the strategy is working.

Scott has raised $2.2 million in the latest FEC filings and has more than $8.9 million in cash on hand.

McKissick said Scott's frequency in addressing cultural issues stems from Democrats making the issues more relevant.

"Part of the reason why you had this radical increase in Republicans paying so much attention on national issues, is there has been more of an increasing speed and radicalization of the National Democratic Party," McKissick said. "The further and faster they go to the left on many of these cultural radical issues, Tim is going to talk about them more."

South Carolina's Republican politicians won overwhelmingly in 2020, and McKissick believes continuing to hold the Democrats to task, on culture or policy, will bring even more victories in 2022.