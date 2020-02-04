Nearly 30 years ago, a hungry, 20-something Drew McKissick sat in a Burger King drive-thru line in Goose Creek fiddling with the radio.
He wanted to hear the guy his conservative friends couldn't stop raving about during that 1990 election cycle. His name was Rush Limbaugh.
The Rush Limbaugh show had only debuted a few years before in 1988, but word had spread fast in Republican circles about the radio man who hailed from a small town in Missouri.
McKissick, now chairman of the S.C. Republican Party, said he knew only two things about Limbaugh when he first heard him on Charleston's WTMA-AM station: that he was "really, really conservative" and that he said things on the radio that no one else did.
When McKissick listened, he found something bigger: belonging and affirmation.
"Here was someone who was saying what I was thinking and had thought, and maybe enunciating my own opinions better than I could," McKissick said.
He added, "You could say he is kind of like Trump before Donald Trump, in terms of saying what other people were thinking and giving their opinion a voice."
Limbaugh on Monday told listeners he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, stunning many in the political and media world. He said he would be taking some days off for medical tests and to determine a course of treatment.
Even so, he reiterated his commitment to the show and his audience.
"It is what it is. You know me, I'm the mayor of 'Realville,'" Limbaugh said. "This has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can, and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally."
Limbaugh, 69, has been the dominant voice of conservative talk radio and, by extension, a leader in conservative thought. His program is carried by about 600 stations, most in the United States, and abroad on Armed Forces Radio.
His bombastic, liberal-bashing style captivated audiences and inspired other right-leaning broadcasters like Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O'Reilly.
During his rise, he barbed those who didn't appear to be in lock-step with more hard-core conservative members of the GOP, including figures from South Carolina.
In 2007, Limbaugh took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for supporting President George Bush's immigration reform package. Limbaugh began calling him "Lindsey Grahamnesty."
Graham on Monday tweeted his respects for the radio titan.
"Like so many who believe in the conservative cause, wishing #RushLimbaugh all the best in his fight against cancer," Graham tweeted, with the hashtags #BeatCancer and #PrayersforRush.
Limbaugh also had a tendency for being a bit prophetic about Republican politics. In 2011, when then-Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed Mitt Romney for president, he insinuated Haley's support had more to do with her own political ambition than conservative philosophy.
"She wants higher office in the Republican Party," Limbaugh said at the time.
For the current crop of talk radio hosts, Limbaugh will always be a hero for the talk radio industry.
"He is the guy that single-handedly saved AM radio," WTMA radio host Charlie James said, noting Limbaugh once did a show at the WTMA studio with Dan Moon.
James reiterated that Limbaugh is not gone and that this diagnosis is not the end.
On Monday, McKissick found himself returning to when he first heard Limbaugh in the drive-thru line.
After that first show, McKissick said, he started leaving the program on whenever he left his college dorm room in the hope that some of the conservative ideas might start sinking in for his more liberal friends.