South Carolina Republicans led by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said there was nothing new in special counsel Robert Mueller's public comments on the Russia probe, with the senior lawmaker once again saying "the case is over."
“As Mr. Mueller said today, the report speaks for itself," Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a media statement Wednesday.
"The report shows that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and any member or operative of the Russian government," he added.
"However, there was a systematic effort by Russia to disrupt our election," Graham continued. "We should be on guard for future election attacks by Russia and other bad actors."
Other Republicans from South Carolina echoed his position, including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.
"He said nothing today we did not already know from the initial release of the Mueller report, and I hope we can all now move forward, stop these endless investigations and keep working on behalf of the American people,” Scott said.
Mueller on Wednesday gave his first public comments on his investigation during a press conference at the Department of Justice. He said he was legally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but pointedly emphasized that his Russia report did not exonerate the president.
If he could have cleared Trump of obstruction of justice he "would have said so," Mueller said Wednesday.
The comments were depicted as a strong rebuttal to Trump's repeated claims that he was exonerated and that the inquiry was a "witch hunt" that found no crime.
Republicans from South Carolina, who hold seven of the state's nine seats in Congress, said there was nothing factually new in what Mueller said.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, moved to stamp down talk by Democrats that Trump should be impeached.
"What could an impartial congressional investigation possibly reveal that Mr. Mueller could not in 2 years with over $25 million tax dollars used, and with 19 lawyers and 40 FBI agents working the investigation?" Duncan said on Facebook.
"Even those engaged in the political assassination attempt being pursued by the Democrats in Congress cannot find any fact-based impeachable offense. This must end! It’s time to move on!" he said.
Another Republican, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach, added “Mueller didn’t say anything new this morning, he reiterated what his report already confirmed a month ago. This case is closed...again. It’s time to move on and get back to work on issues that matter to South Carolinians and the American people!”
Graham, meanwhile, again pressed his case that the investigation should be considered finished.
“It is now time to move on and to work together in a bipartisan fashion to harden our election infrastructure against future attempts by Russia and other bad actors," he said. "We should also work together to solve our nation’s problems like high prescription drug prices and broken infrastructure.”
Congress is in recess this week and many members were not immediately available to comment.
Check back for more on this developing story.