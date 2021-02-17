SC Republicans 'devastated' by death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh to cancer

South Carolina Republicans are mourning the loss of conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh who passed away on Feb. 17 from complications of lung cancer at the age of 70.

Limbaugh brought a rise to conservative media through his relentless bashing of liberal politicians, thought and policy on the airwaves. Through his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 U.S. stations, he broadcast Republican talking points to millions every year and inspired many to join the conservative movement.

One person inspired by Limbaugh's legacy was South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick. He first heard the radio host in 1990 when he was in his car at a Burger King drive-thru line in Goose Creek listening to Charleston's WTMA-AM.

McKissick told The Post and Courier he was "devastated to hear the news" and had grown concerned because he hadn't heard Limbaugh on the radio in the last couple of weeks.

"He was one of the first conservative voices I heard on the radio," McKissick said. "He has given rise to an industry. He's a trailblazer. But his voice can never be replaced."

Limbaugh, a frequent cigar smoker, had been diagnosed with lung cancer in early February of last year. He influenced the likes of Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Bill O'Reilly and countless other conservative commentators who pushed the boundaries of what passes as acceptable public discourse. His show was often considered the pulse of the Republican Party.

GOP politicians in South Carolina were quick to express their condolences.

“Rush Limbaugh paved the way for countless conservative voices who otherwise may never have been heard, while working tirelessly to help others in their fight against cancer," U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, said. "We lost an absolute titan today."

Prior to Limbaugh's death, then-President Donald Trump awarded the radio host the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of The Union Address. It's the nation's highest civilian honor.

"Rush was able to explain American and conservative values to the masses in a way that few others could do," U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, said. "His legacy will live on for generations to come."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.