WASHINGTON — Nowhere was the partisan bickering over the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump more apparent than in the South Carolina delegation.

All of the state's Republicans in the House were against Thursday's measure outlining how the inquiry would proceed, while the Palmetto State's two Democrats voted for it.

Those GOP members throughout the process have vehemently rejected claims that Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president — in which he pressed for investigations into the son of 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden — represented anything improper.

Far from criticizing Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine until they agreed to investigate Biden's son, who sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice argued Trump would have been wrong not to do so.

"If he didn’t check and try to prevent as much of the corruption as he possibly could, that would be more of an impeachable offense than for him to say, ‘Will you check in to the corruption?’” said Rice, R-Myrtle Beach.

As to Democratic concerns that the move would interfere in the American political process, Rice said implementing such a rule would risk effectively granting immunity to anyone who decides to run for office.

"If somebody knows fraud is occurring by somebody who's running for office, they're not supposed to ask about that because it could affect an election?" Rice said. "That's absurd."

The partisan results reflect enduring polarization among the general public.

In a Post and Courier-Change Research poll from October, 90 percent of South Carolina Democratic voters said they strongly support impeaching Trump, while 92 percent of the state's Republican voters said they strongly oppose it.

Just a small sliver of voters in either party expressed any ambiguity about their position.

Most S.C. Republicans lawmakers insist they would be open to changing their minds on impeachment. But if such an unlikely shift were to happen, they add, it almost certainly would not be related to Trump's interactions with Ukraine.

"If the president broke the law, sure, but there's absolutely no proof of that," said U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens.

Some, however, have concluded that the impeachment process has been so tarnished by politics that they could not foresee any new evidence that would shift the balance.

"I had many people for years saying Mr. Obama should be impeached, and I said no, we need to discuss the issues and not create divisions," said U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale. "It's not impeachment, it's undoing the election."

Four of the state's five GOP House members voted against the measure in the chamber Thursday, while the missing member, Rep. William Timmons, R-Greenville, was absent on S.C. Air National Guard duty. He would have voted against it if he were present, his office said.

On the Democratic side, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of Columbia has helped to ensure party unity on the issue, arguing that "disturbing evidence" has already revealed that Trump "abused his power, sought to undermine our democracy, and endangered our national security."

Among the few Democratic holdouts who came around to support the impeachment inquiry this week was U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, the Charleston freshman, who said he hopes the resolution will allow the investigation to become more transparent.

Republican groups vowed to use the impeachment issue to try to take down Cunningham and other vulnerable Democrats in competitive districts next year.

"Democrats like Joe Cunningham chose to side with Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and the socialist squad over their constituents, and have officially committed political malpractice," said Republican National Committee spokesman Joe Jackson. "Americans will remember how these Democrats chose to pursue division and investigation over progress and promises."