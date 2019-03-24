Led by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republicans on Capitol Hill cheered Sunday that no obstruction or collusion charges were coming after the release of the long-awaited Mueller report into whether President Donald Trump and his campaign worked with the Russian government to steer the 2016 election.
But South Carolina's top Democrat — U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn — said Congress needs to see the whole report before reaching conclusions.
Attorney General Attorney General William Barr's four-page letter to Congress on Sunday saying the Mueller report cleared the Trump campaign of colluding with Russia was applauded by Republicans. Mueller's report did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice, but Barr said no charges are coming from the Justice Department.
"Good day for the rule of law. Great day for President Trump and his team. No collusion and no obstruction," said Graham, South Carolina's senior senator who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. "The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report.
"Bad day for those hoping the Mueller investigation would take President Trump down," added Graham, who has become one of Trump's fiercest defenders. "Now it is time to move on, govern the country and get ready to combat Russia and other foreign actors ahead of 2020."
Graham's statement came soon after Trump tweeted: "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"
However, Clyburn, the House's third-ranking Democrat, said Barr's letter does not include the complete findings from the Mueller report and that Congress will investigate. The House voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report.
"The entire findings of the report must be made public to Congress and the American people before we draw any conclusions," the Columbia Democrat tweeted. "In the meantime, Congress will continue to fulfill its oath to uphold the constitution by providing oversight of this administration."
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Ralph Nadler said he planned to ask Barr to testify before his panel to explain his decision not to charge Trump for obstruction.
"Special Counsel Mueller worked for 22 months to determine the extent to which President Trump obstructed justice." the New York Democrat tweeted. "Attorney General Barr took 2 days to tell the American people that while the President is not exonerated, there will be no action by DOJ."
Meanwhile, Republicans rejoiced.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, called Barr's letter "great news for our country."
"Sadly, it seems that many of my Dem colleagues were hoping for the opposite outcome," he tweeted. "This is an opportunity for them to move on & focus on governing. Time to get back to work!"
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, denounced how millions of dollars were spent and how dozens of lawyers and agents were used in a probe that found no collusion, declaring "this distraction is finally over."
"Now will the Democrats accept the result after pushing this lie for two years?" Duncan asked. "Or will they continue mindless investigation after investigation into unsubstantiated claims to undermine the President of the United States all because they lost the 2016 election?"
U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, was more direct, tweeting: "There it is. Vindication for @realDonaldTrump."
While the investigation found that Trump's campaign did not collude with Russia, Barr quoted Mueller's report in a letter to Congress saying it "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction. Instead, Barr said, it "sets out evidence on both sides of the question."
Mueller's investigation left open the question of whether Trump obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey and drafting an incomplete explanation about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign. That left it to the attorney general to decide.
After consulting with other department officials, Barr said he and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, determined the evidence "is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense."
Barr, nominated to his job by Trump last fall, said their decision was based on the evidence uncovered by Mueller and not based on whether a sitting president can be indicted.
Mueller's investigation ensnared nearly three dozen people, senior Trump campaign operatives among them. The probe illuminated Russia's assault on the American political system, painted the Trump campaign as eager to exploit the release of hacked Democratic emails to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton and exposed lies by Trump aides aimed at covering up their Russia-related contacts.
Mueller submitted his report to Barr instead of directly to Congress and the public because, unlike independent counsels such as Ken Starr in the case of President Bill Clinton, his investigation operated under the close supervision of the Justice Department, which appointed him.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.