SC Republicans back investigating voter fraud but mostly hold off on Trump's allegations

COLUMBIA — Most high-profile Republican politicians in South Carolina refrained from backing up President Donald Trump's evidence-free accusations of widespread voter fraud costing him reelection, saying only that illegal votes should not be counted while supporting investigations into any alleged irregularities.

Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley all released similar statements saying they support ensuring the election is fair and no illegal votes get counted.

But they stopped short of claiming that fraud already exists, as Trump did in a Thursday night news conference filled with unsubstantiated claims.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham went a step further, saying he spoke with Trump's campaign team Friday and expects evidence will emerge soon to back up the president's claims of fraud in Pennsylvania.

"I would expect in the next 48 hours specific examples of voter irregularities, but it will be incumbent upon the Trump campaign to make that case," Graham said.

One of Graham's GOP colleagues in Pennsylvania, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, said Friday he has seen no evidence of voter fraud and called Trump's claims to the contrary "very disturbing."

The only specific allegation Graham pointed to during a call with reporters Friday was a claim that U.S. postal workers in Michigan had been backdating postmarks on mail ballots the day after the election so that they could be counted.

But that claim is not relevant because postmarks do not matter under Michigan election law, which states that mail ballots must be physically in the hands of election officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to count, regardless of when the ballot was postmarked.

Graham pledged in an interview Thursday night on Fox News to donate $500,000 to Trump's legal team, which he said would come from his campaign account. He thanked Trump for standing behind him during his own successful bid for reelection and vowed to do the same in return.

Asked Friday whether his contribution means he believes fraud exists, Graham said, "It means that the president should fight hard."

"When Stacey Abrams challenged the Georgia results (after her 2018 campaign for governor), the liberal media in this country praised her for standing up for democracy, but when a Republican challenges a contest, we're accused of undercutting democracy," Graham said.

"The president, I think, deserves to be able to challenge the results like Stacey Abrams did," he added. "He's got to eventually make the case specifically that something bad happened and let the American people determine how credible that is."

Of South Carolina's top GOP officials, only U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan of Laurens went so far as to allege in a tweet Friday that there are "massive levels of Democratic fraud and corruption which have now all but engulfed our once-sacred election process."

A spokeswoman for Duncan did not respond to a request for evidence backing up Duncan's claim.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden was on the brink of clinching the presidency Friday afternoon, with leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia as votes continued to be counted that generally boosted him in each of the three states.

Based on The Associated Press' presidential race calls in other states, Biden would need only one of those three states to secure enough electoral college delegates to put him over the 270-delegate threshold needed to win the election.