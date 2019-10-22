COLUMBIA — South Carolina reporters won't be allowed inside Benedict College to cover President Donald Trump's speech at a criminal justice forum, the White House said Tuesday.

Due to space limitations, only White House pool reporters can attend the event at the historically black college in Columbia, White House officials said.

Traditionally, multiple S.C. reporters have been allowed to cover most presidential visits.

Trump is set to give the keynote speech Friday afternoon for the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center's presidential forum. His top Democratic challengers are attending Saturday and Sunday to present their criminal justice reform platforms.

The event is being broadcast live. But the restriction means the reporters with access to Trump's speech are the same ones he routinely criticizes. The White House did say a local print and TV station would have access, but refused to identify them Tuesday.

The visit will be Trump’s fourth to South Carolina as president.

South Carolina reporters could still be allowed to cover Air Force One's arrival Friday in West Columbia. Those requests are still being reviewed, according to White House officials said.