(Editor's note: This story was revised after The Post and Courier learned additional information about press access to the event.)

COLUMBIA — South Carolina reporters will be allowed inside Benedict College to cover President Donald Trump's speech at a criminal justice forum, the White House says.

Early Tuesday, the White House said, due to space limitations, only White House pool reporters can attend the event at the historically black college in Columbia. Later Tuesday, the White House said one local print and once local TV station would have access to Friday's speech.

Multiple S.C. reporters are allowed to cover most presidential visits.

Trump is set to give the keynote speech for the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center's presidential forum. His top Democratic challengers are attending Saturday and Sunday to present their criminal justice reform platforms.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The event is being broadcast live.

The visit will be Trump’s fourth to South Carolina as president.

South Carolina reporters also are allowed to cover Air Force One's arrival Friday in West Columbia.