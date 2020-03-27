SC Rep. Peter McCoy to be named acting U.S. Attorney for SC on Monday

State Rep. Peter McCoy will be named acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina effective Monday, The Post and Courier has learned.
The move comes on the behest of Attorney General William Barr and is connected to the national coronavirus state of emergency.
In February, McCoy, a James Island Republican, was nominated to fill the vacant South Carolina spot by President Donald Trump.
He will follow previous U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, who left after a short stint to become a federal judge.
With no timetable for the Senate to return to Washington or to schedule a confirmation hearing, the swearing-in on an acting basis was put in motion.
McCoy is currently chairman of the S.C. House Judiciary Committee but he did not file for re-election.
At the time of his nomination, McCoy received words of praise from the both Republicans and Democrats in the state.
McCoy is expected to resign from the Legislature in advance of his swearing-in.