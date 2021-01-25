SC Rep. Nancy Mace appointed to House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace will join the House Committee on Transportation as a freshman lawmaker, making good on one of her early congressional goals.

“One of the promises I made to the people of the Lowcountry when I ran for Congress was that I would work to restart our economy and rebuild America," Mace, R-Charleston, told The Post and Courier.

"This starts with fixing our nation’s aging roads and infrastructure, which are in desperate need of repair in the Lowcountry," she said.

Mace defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham in a narrow victory in November, becoming the first Republican woman to represent the Palmetto State in the House of Representatives.

Shortly after her victory, she told The Post and Courier she wanted to join the transportation committee. Mace said she hopes her role will improve road quality and bolster Charleston's shipping economy.

“Anyone who’s taken a road trip from Charleston to Beaufort knows our roads are a disaster," she said. "Our region’s airports, seaports, and railroads aren’t in much better shape."

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, also of the 1st District, served on the same committee.