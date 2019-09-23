At the historic church where they began their political journey together, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said goodbye to the woman who'd been a quiet yet steadfast source of strength for the past 60 years: His wife, Emily England Clyburn.
As he spoke, his rich baritone voice would sometimes waver with emotion as he addressed the hundreds who filled nearly every pew inside the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston.
"A lot of members wonder why I act the way I do," said Clyburn, 79, a fixture in South Carolina politics and the third-ranking U.S. House Democrat.
It was Emily, he said, always Emily.
Recounting the story of his failed 1970 congressional run, the same year they joined Morris Brown, Clyburn shared how he had gone to bed that election night thinking he had won. He received a call at 3:30 a.m. learning he had lost.
In that moment, he thought back to a sticky note his wife, known to many as "Ms. Emily" or "Dr. Em," had left for him in the bathroom.
"When you win, brag gently," it said. "When you lose, weep softly."
Her message stuck with him for life.
"That's the reason you don't see me bragging a whole lot," Clyburn said to the members of Congress present, including South Carolina delegation members Sen. Tim Scott, and Reps. Joe Wilson, Tom Rice, and Joe Cunningham. "And I'm not going to let you see me cry."
Emily Clyburn died Thursday at age 80, following a decades-long battle with diabetes. The pair met in 1960 when both were arrested in Orangeburg for staging sit-in protests against segregated businesses during the civil rights movement.
As her health deteriorated, Clyburn said he struggled to plan her impending funeral.
"When Emily and I started talking about today, I kept putting it off and putting it off and finally she said to me, ‘We need to talk because I’m dying,’” he said. “When I first started missing events and canceling events, Emily said, ‘I don’t want you missing votes because of me.’"
On Monday, Clyburn thanked House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., for his support, which included canceling Monday's votes.
Former Vice President Joe Biden sat in the first pew nodding, along with Hoyer and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. Behind them sat rows of political dignitaries, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidates U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and author Marianne Williamson.
During the nearly two-hour homegoing ceremony, Emily Clyburn was remembered as trustworthy and humble. Others shared stories of her philanthropy and her dedication to education as a librarian.
Monday's service in Charleston followed a three-hour memorial service Sunday at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, which also attracted Democratic presidential candidates — U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke there of her friendship with Emily Clyburn.
"For us in the House, she was not only a gentle lady, she was a strategic thinker," Pelosi said of Clyburn's wife, recalling a common refrain among lawmakers during tense debates: "What does Ms. Emily think?"
At the Charleston service, Claudette Hart, who met Emily and Jim Clyburn when they joined the church, remembered Emily Clyburn as a quiet but spirited person.
"When she spoke, you listened. She meant what she said. You didn't have to worry about which side of the aisle she was on, because she would let you know," Hart said.
The church ran out of programs twice on Monday, a sign of how many people wanted to hold onto her life even in her death.
When the service ended, Clyburn moved through the clusters of people outside who had been waiting for him to emerge. He stopped for hugs and he waved to well-wishers he couldn't reach.
Once inside the car, Clyburn shed his suit jacket and leaned against the window. He wiped his face and forehead with a white handkerchief. As throngs of people continued to spill out of the church and into the street, Clyburn's focus did not stray from the vehicle in front of him.
Biden stopped at his car and gently tapped on the door. Clyburn opened it to receive the condolences and shut the door once they were done.
He then leaned back, propped his arm against the window, and returned his focus to what lay ahead.