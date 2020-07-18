SC remembers civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who died Friday

Even before John Lewis was a young civil rights fighter trying to cross a bridge in Alabama, he tried to open doors in South Carolina.
The place was a Rock Hill bus station in May 1961. Lewis was 21, part of a dozen Freedom Riders organized by the Congress of Racial Equality to travel the South from Virginia to New Orleans to see if integration in interstate travel was being enforced locally.
He and another from the group walked into the "whites only" waiting room and were set upon by Klansmen and beaten, leaving Lewis bruised and bloodied.
But mob violence here and in other Southern states couldn't stop the Freedom Riders in their fight for desegregation. The effort made civil rights history.
Lewis died Friday. He was 80 years old. A cause was not immediately announced, but in December he disclosed he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.
South Carolinians on Saturday reacted with sorrow at the passing of the civil rights icon and Georgia congressman, remembering him as a pioneer who took an early and courageous path in the face of threats and danger.
"The country lost a hero last night," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who first met Lewis in 1960 in Atlanta for an organizing meeting of what became known as the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, commonly known as SNCC.
"The movement lost an icon," Clyburn said. "And I lost a personal friend. But I do believe that as the sun set on John Lewis’s life last night, the sun rises on a movement that will never die."
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., added "One of the great honors of my life was co-chairing the trip to Selma and the Edmund Pettus Bridge with John, on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. He was a giant among men; his life and legacy will continue to serve as an example for the generations to come."
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison said just being in Lewis' presence was to step back into another time.
"As a congressional staffer, I would often go into the office of Congressman John Lewis and sit on his couch, enamored by the history hanging on his walls," he said. "It was like working in a museum. I am grateful to have known him, to learn from him, to be mentored by him, but most importantly to have been his friend."
He was was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Lewis was in Charleston as recently as 2016 and spoke in the wake of the Emanuel AME Church shootings. He told the story of one of the Klansmen who beat him Rock Hill, Elwin Wilson, who years after the beating visited Lewis to ask forgiveness.
“He hugged me, I hugged him back, and I cried, and he cried,” Lewis recalled, speaking directly to the handful of survivors and the victims’ family members seated in the front row of Circular Congregational Church. “You are so right. It’s better to love.”
But Lewis also spoke of the need for parts of the nation to change its thinking.
“We’re not there yet,” Lewis said, aiming his talk at other members of Congress. “We have a role to play, and we must play it, and play it well.”
That was part of the message as those who worked with Lewis from South Carolina reacted.
"Mr. Lewis was not just my first boss, but someone I was honored to call a friend, a mentor, and a hero," said Sam Skardon, a Democratic candidate for the state Senate from Charleston, who was a legislative aide for Lewis.
"He took a chance on me and changed my life forever. He changed our country forever. He was the rare leader whose dignity, determination, and values were the exact same behind closed doors as they were in public. For me, his legacy will always be a special source of hope, inspiration, and solemn pride."
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, added that even in the short time they were in Congress together, Lewis was a presence.
"He was even more remarkable than you have heard and more humble than you can imagine," Cunningham said. "He was the conscience of our nation and the angel on our shoulder."
Lewis made several more trips to South Carolina over the years and continued to have an impact on its residents.
In 2013, the YWCA of Greater Charleston honored him with the Harvey Gantt Triumph Award, given to people who have made a positive impact on civil rights.
That January, Clyburn presented the award to Lewis, who delivered the keynote address.
He told the gathering at Morris Street Baptist Church that it’s important to celebrate the victories of the 1960s. “But there are other battles that we must fight and that we must conquer, in spite of all the progress.” The U.S. has seen dramatic changes in recent decades, “but there is still an unbelievable amount of poverty.
“Those of us who came out of the movement, we have an obligation to continue to teach and preach ... the way of peace the way of love, the way of respecting the dignity of every human being.”
In August 2007, Lewis visited Charleston to pick up an elaborate iron bench commemorating civil rights activist Rosa Parks refusing to give up her bus seat in 1955.
The work, a creation representing patience and perseverance, was made by renowned local blacksmith Philip Simmons and a collection of other master craftsmen.
"It is my hope and my prayer that this 'Seat of Defiance' would inspire other people who have an opportunity to view it," Lewis said at the send-off party hosted by the Philip Simmons Foundation.
Lewis planned to donate the iron bench to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, the recently opened museum in Washington that he worked to make happen. The Penn Center on St. Helena Island commissioned the project.
The back of the bench features an outline of a bus that has "1955" written on its side. The seat has five wooden slats, and the words "Seat of Defiance" were burned onto the middle slat.
After the ceremony, Lewis and Simmons took a seat on the bench together, two Southern icons enjoying a peaceful moment.
Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.