SC public workers won't get a bonus through the state budget but could see one this fall

COLUMBIA — State employees will see a raise starting next month but the South Carolina House refused June 9 to give the least-paid workers an additional bonus — at least, not yet.

The $10.7 billion spending package advanced by the House includes a 3 percent cost-of-living raise across all state agencies, providing more than the 2 percent in the Senate's version.

But an attempt to also pay agency employees who make less than $50,000 — which happens to be the majority of state workers — a one-time, $1,200 bonus was rejected 63-50.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, who fights yearly for better pay for public workers, said she asked for $1,200 to ensure they actually "take home a thousand bucks" after taxes.

"We went through this pandemic and everybody wanted to praise state employees and say 'Thank you.' If you want to say thank you to state employees, how about adding this bonus?" the Orangeburg Democrat said. "If we’re talking about rewarding people impacted by the pandemic" that includes employees doing the state's "grunt work."

Employees are thankful for 3 percent but it's been awhile since they've received anything, and a bonus would be a helpful, she said.

State employees have received four cost-of-living raises in the last 12 years, the largest in 2016, at 3.25 percent. The latest came in 2019, when legislators provided a 2 percent raise, plus a $600 bonus for employees making less than $70,000.

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith said the plan is to provide employees a bonus with federal COVID-19 money. The Legislature will meet this fall to decide how to spend $2.5 billion allocated to South Carolina through the latest spending package passed by Congress in March.

Allowed uses of the money include bonuses for public employees who stayed on the job during the pandemic. Federal rules on what kind of employees qualify, which legislators are awaiting, will help determine how many receive a bonus and how big, Smith said.

"That's been the plan all along," said the Sumter Republican.

A joint House-Senate panel will meet next week to hash out a compromise between the chambers' spending plans for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Negotiations will include whether to increase agency employees' pay by 2 percent or 3 percent across the board.

Both spending versions include giving every K-12 teacher a $1,000 raise, which means that's now guaranteed.

Also locked in is that the budget will cover public employees' rising health care and pension costs. However, the Senate version spends more on health insurance to also cover annual well visits.

The House also inserted several clauses into the budget June 9 prohibiting COVID-19 mandates in education.

Under the House proposal, students and staff can't be required to wear masks in schools after June 30. As for colleges, they wouldn't be able to require students to take COVID-19 tests or tie mask use to vaccinations. The Senate version already bars colleges from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to enroll or attend classes.

An expected proposal to encourage vaccinations through a lottery, similar to what other states have done, was withdrawn and never debated.