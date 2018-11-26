COLUMBIA — Suspended Columbia-area prosecutor Dan Johnson embezzled $7,000 from the U.S. government as a member of the South Carolina Air National Guard and then hindering investigators by erasing data from his phone and tablet, federal prosecutors allege in newly released court records.
In 2016 and 2017, Johnson is accused in court documents of charging Guard expenses to his state government credit card issued to him as 5th Circuit Solicitor for Richland and Kershaw counties and then allegedly pocketed the reimbursements.
Johnson, a deputy judicial advocate general in the Air National Guard, regularly travels out-of-state for the military on training trips.
The funds he is accused of pocketing involve a $3,100 transaction in April 2016, a $2,400 transaction in January 2017 and a $1,500 transaction in June 2017, prosecutors allege.
For those alleged offenses, federal prosecutors charged Johnson last week with giving false statements and using federal funds for personal gain. Documents detailing those indictments were released Monday.
In September, just after being hit with an initial round of federal indictments alleging fraud and theft, Johnson is accused of erasing data from his work-issued iPhone and iPad, leading prosecutors to also charge Johnson with obstruction of justice last week.
Johnson took office as solicitor in 2011. Gov. Henry McMaster suspended him from office pending the indictments in September.
Johnson also faces state charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Johnson lost a primary bid in June to keep his seat before any charges were filed.
The indictments came in the wake of reporting by The Post and Courier that detailed questionable spending habits by Johnson and a former top aide, Nicole Holland.
He and Holland, his communications director, used government credit cards to rack up thousands in monthly expenses on everything from luxury Uber rides to lavish office parties to memberships in a swank Columbia club, the newspaper reported.
The pair are accused of raiding Johnson’s drug-seizure accounts to cover those personal expenses, prosecutors allege.
Holland pleaded guilty to federal charges of mail fraud and wire fraud this month, setting up her cooperation in the federal case against Johnson.
Despite facing severe charges, Johnson asked to continue receiving his pay while under suspension, a move that could help him become eligible for about $100,000 in retirement benefits. The S.C. Commission on Prosecution Coordination denied Johnson’s request.
This story will be updated.