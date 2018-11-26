COLUMBIA — Suspended Columbia-area prosecutor Dan Johnson embezzled $7,000 from the U.S. government as a member of the South Carolina Air National Guard and then hindered investigators by erasing data from his phone and tablet, federal prosecutors allege in newly released court records.
Johnson is accused in court documents of charging thousands in lodging and travel Guard expenses between 2016-17 to his state government credit card issued to him as 5th Circuit solicitor for Richland and Kershaw counties and then pocketing the reimbursements.
Johnson, a deputy judicial advocate general in the Air National Guard, regularly travels out of state for the military on training trips.
The funds he is accused of pocketing involve a $3,100 transaction in April 2016, a $2,400 transaction in January 2017 and a $1,500 transaction in June 2017, court records show.
For those alleged offenses, federal prosecutors charged Johnson last week with giving false statements and using federal funds for personal gain. Documents detailing those indictments were released Monday.
In September, just after being hit with an initial round of federal indictments alleging fraud and theft, Johnson is accused of erasing data from his work-issued iPhone and iPad, leading prosecutors to also charge Johnson with obstruction of justice last week.
Johnson took office as solicitor in 2011. Gov. Henry McMaster suspended him from office pending the indictments in September.
Johnson also faces state charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement. He has denied any wrongdoing.
The state charges carry penalties of five to 10 years in prison. Johnson also faces up to 20 years in prison on the federal obstruction of justice charge, up to 10 years on the conversion of funds charge and up to five years on the false statements charge.
His charges of theft and fraud also carry penalties of up to 10 and 20 years, respectively.
Johnson lost a primary bid in June to keep his seat before the charges were filed.
The indictments came in the wake of reporting by The Post and Courier that detailed questionable spending habits by Johnson and a former top aide, Nicole Holland.
He and Holland, his communications director, used government credit cards to rack up thousands in monthly expenses on everything from luxury Uber rides to lavish office parties to memberships at a swank Columbia club, the newspaper reported.
The pair raided Johnson’s drug-seizure accounts to cover those personal expenses, prosecutors allege in state indictments. The Post and Courier first reported details of those money transfers in March.
The newspaper pinpointed Johnson's spending habits in thousands of financial documents obtained from Johnson's office under the Freedom of Information Act and released by PAPR, a South Carolina watchdog group.
Holland pleaded guilty to federal charges of mail fraud and wire fraud this month, setting up her cooperation in the federal case against Johnson.
Despite facing severe charges, Johnson asked to continue receiving his pay while under suspension, a move that could help him become eligible for about $100,000 in retirement benefits. The S.C. Commission on Prosecution Coordination denied Johnson’s request.