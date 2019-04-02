You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
South Carolina considering fetal heartbeat abortion bill
The abortion debate returns to South Carolina this morning, when state lawmakers are expected to consider the merits of a bill that would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy.
The House subcommittee on constitutional law will hold a hearing at 10:30 a.m. this morning about the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act. Should the panel give its approval, it will then move to the full House judiciary committee, where it is also slated to get a hearing today.
South Carolina’s so-called “fetal heartbeat bill” is still moving through the legislative process, but the movement to ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat has been gaining momentum in other states.
Last week, Georgia state lawmakers passed their version of the fetal heartbeat bill, despite outcry from constituents and celebrities alike. When Georgia’s legislative sessions conclude this afternoon, first-term Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill into law.
By doing so, he will join governors in Mississippi and Kentucky who have also signed similar bills into law.
Other states weighing similar measures include Florida, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.
State Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, wrote the South Carolina bill and told The Post and Courier he has been watching the legislative developments in other states with great interest.
McCravy, who identifies himself as being pro-life and against abortion, said the reason it's gaining traction is that "it just makes sense."
“It’s not complicated. When a heart forms -- which is a very complicated organ -- when it forms and starts beating, it seems common sense that that’s an indicator of life. When a heart stops beating permanently that’s an indicator of no life. To me, anybody can understand this bill,” he said Monday afternoon.
McCravy also sees his bill as a potential, and real challenge to the 1973 Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade, which upheld abortion as constitutional. McCravy argues the indication of a fetal heartbeat could replace the court's broad definition of "fetal viability."
The landmark ruling argued that states cannot put the interests of a fetus ahead of the interests of the pregnant woman until the fetus is "viable."
McCravy said his constituents have been sending him encouraging emails, and phone calls about this bill. Already, the bill has 59 sponsors in the House.
But it also has its opponents, too.
The Women's Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) will be holding what it calls a "People's Fillibuster" on the Statehouse steps about 30 minutes before the subcommittee hearing. They will livestream it on Facebook.
The group opposed the bill when it was first considered by the constitutional law subcommittee last month, but no action was taken on the bill. Eme Crawford, a spokeswoman for WREN, said this bill puts women and children at risk.
Currently, South Carolina prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Abortions may be performed after 20 weeks, but only if the mother's life is in jeopardy. The bill does not provide exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
"Women should always be able to make the best decision for their bodies in consultation with their medical provider. This bill sidesteps all of that," Crawford said.
Already, there has been a change of heart on this bill.
Two Democratic state lawmakers, who consider themselves to be more moderate on the issue, have requested their names be removed as sponsors of the bill.
State Reps. Will Wheeler, D-Lee, and Ivory Thigpen, D-Columbia, told The Post and Courier separately that they made the request after speaking with constituents and examining the bill closer.
"Even someone like me who identifies as pro-life, this legislation is just way more extreme than what is constitutionally permissible," Wheeler said.
"If there’s a problem with a bill, I feel it is incumbent on me to remove my name from it. I’m not going to defend something If I believe there’s a flaw in it, especially if that flaw is about its constitutionality."
The fetal heartbeat bill is among nine abortion bills currently floating around in the South Carolina statehouse.
Death penalty question being raised in SC case
After a 21-year-old college student was kidnapped and killed after getting into a car she mistakenly thought was her Uber ride, the question as to whether Richland County's top prosecutor will pursue the death penalty is already being raised.
On social media, many are calling for the 24-year-old suspect Nathaniel Rowland to receive the death penalty. However, experts say convincing juries in Richland County to sentence someone to death can be more difficult than it is in other parts of the state.
Read more about the death penalty in South Carolina, and what prosecutor Byron Gipson says about this case.
In other news:
- Flooding in Charleston’s medical district is so severe, hospitals there might need a physical barrier to keep the water out. Read more about the problem, and what is being proposed to mitigate the situation. (The Post and Courier)
- Legislation being proposed in response to the killing of a University of South Carolina student who authorities say got into a car she thought was her Uber ride. Today, state Rep. Seth Rose, D-Columbia, plans to introduce a bill that would make it mandatory for drivers of ride-sharing companies to put lighted logos in their windshield to help people identify their ride. Read more about the proposal. (The Post and Courier)
- Racial segregation, school choice, and systemic failures of the education system in Charleston County were the focus of a frank held forum Monday in North Charleston. The event comes as lawmakers are working on efforts to reform and overhaul South Carolina's public education system. Read more about the forum, where Charleston County School District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said, "There is a built-in system of inequities inside the school district that we must deal with." (The Post and Courier)
- Who are voters searching for, literally? Google this week released a fascinating visualization that shows the search interest in the field of Democratic 2020 presidential contenders. It's pretty mesmerizing to watch the names jump up and down. Check out the data visualization for yourself here. (Google Trends)
AND ONE MORE THING:
"I don't think the report should be released at all. I'm frankly surprised that so many Republicans think it should be."
Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy speaking Saturday on "Cavuto Live" on Fox News about the Mueller report. Watch the clip here.
