SC prisons agency, MUSC announce single hospital for inmate non-emergency medical care

COLUMBIA — A Chester hospital will handle all non-emergency medical care for South Carolina prisoners starting next year under a state partnership officials say will increase safety, improve inmates' health and save money.

The consolidation means inmates in 21 prisons will no longer be shuttled to whatever hospital is closest — taking hundreds of officers yearly off their posts — but rather taken to a single, fortified wing in Chester that's guarded around the clock, Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said.

"Having all these people across the state in various places is not ideal," he told The Post and Courier ahead of the April 28 announcement of the alliance between his agency and the Medical University of South Carolina.

Fewer officers will be going down the road, spending less time in a hospital, he said. "This is going to be good for public safety, good for prison safety."

Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC, said it's a win for inmates too, providing them greater access to specialists, including through virtual consultations, and a continuity of care that reduces the overall cost for aging prisoners with complex medical issues.

"It makes a lot of sense," he said, calling it an "innovative solution."

It's too difficult to estimate the savings. But it will also include spending less on officers' overtime pay and reducing expenses through bulk purchases on prescriptions, Stirling and Cole said.

Taxpayers spend about $89 million yearly on health care for South Carolina inmates, according to Corrections.

On average, 25 inmates daily are transported for medical care for chronic issues such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke recovery and cancer, sometimes requiring lengthy hospital visits. Two officers must transport each inmate, and two per shift must stay, requiring four officers daily until the patient's released.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

That's the yearly equivalent of designating 255 officers to full-time hospital duty, further depleting prisons' already understaffed ranks, Stirling said.

But under the consolidation, two transporting officers will drop off the inmate in Chester and return to work. The wing at Chester will have 35 beds for inmates, staffed by 35 officers stationed there as their regular job.

That puts roughly 200 officers yearly back on duty at their prison post, which not only improves prison safety but should help in retaining officers and filling vacancies that have increased amid the pandemic.

For an officer overseeing some 260 prisoners, "having someone else standing with you — that calculation is invaluable," Stirling said. "It's self-fulfilling. When you have less officers, less people want to work; 200 officers showing up to work will be a tremendous boost."

The Chester hospital, among four MUSC bought in 2019, is central for most prisons. The farthest is Ridgeland Correctional in Jasper County, 180 miles away.

But even a 5½-hour round trip for the transporting officers takes less of their workday than sitting in the hospital and won't require the hassle of arranging shift-change replacements, Stirling said.

For emergency care, inmates will still be taken to their nearest hospital.

Corrections expects to spend about $3 million fortifying the hospital wing and drop-off site to include bars on all windows, cameras and fencing. Renovations should start this summer, depending on how quickly contracts can be awarded, and the first inmates should arrive by mid-2022.

"It can’t happen soon enough from my perspective," Stirling said. "This is that important."