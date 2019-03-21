COLUMBIA — Following the accidental release of 10 state inmates, S.C. Department of Corrections officials went before lawmakers Thursday to hash out ways to eliminate inaccuracies in coding that led to the error.
“We’re not placing blame on anyone,” state Corrections director Bryan Stirling said. “We ultimately have the responsibility to make sure sentencing sheets are correct.”
Staff manually enter inmate data from a judge’s sentencing sheet into a computer system, which then calculates how much of a sentence an inmate is required to serve, said Trevis Shealy, head of information technology at the corrections agency.
Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, stressed the importance of the sentencing sheet, as the corrections department cited confusion with them over things like wording or credit for an inmate’s time served.
Caskey also said it would be useful to have a summary of the systemic changes that prison leaders believe would help them to avoid these inaccuracies.
Thursday’s legislative oversight committee hearing follows the SCDC’s request for hundreds of millions of dollars for facility and personnel upgrades.
Joette Scarborough, who’s in charge of classification and inmate records, suggested higher salaries would bring in a higher caliber of employee, but she agreed with Stirling when he followed up and suggested better training.
Regarding the early release of inmates, which was first reported by The State newspaper, Scarborough and Stirling both still pointed to inaccuracies on sentencing sheets.
“These folks are not attorneys. They are trained internally,” Scarborough said of her staff. “But the things we’re asking them to do are confusing even to some attorneys.”
One suggested tweak to the system was to ensure all sentencing sheets are typed. Some of them are handwritten, Scarborough said.
Given his experience as a judge, Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens, still didn’t understand where the disconnect between different agencies could occur. The correct offense codes are typically written out, he said, and he doesn’t remember getting calls from SCDC about any discrepancy.
“If we’ve got a problem … with sentencing sheets, then we need to have a lot more people at the table over this issue,” Clary said, “because we have an inherent problem with our system if you’re having to constantly email (and) write letters.”
Court officials often use codes for criminal offenses, known as CDR codes, to process the case files ultimately entered into correctional databases. The state prisons’ computer system was developed before the creation of these codes, Shealy said. They instead use FBI and other corrections codes to determine the category of offense.
“The records staff often have to enter all three: the CDR code, the SCDC offense code and the statute,” Shealy said. “Sometimes the statute doesn’t match the CDR coding, we’ve heard that, sometimes the statute is incomplete.”
Lawmakers also questioned the status of the inmates who were released.
Of those inmates, eight have gone through court. Of those eight, one was placed on house arrest and another will not return to prison. Two more still have to go to court, Stirling said.
“I don’t want us to go down a rabbit trail of creating an IT solution for a human error,” said Rep. Robert Williams (D-Darlington). “We need to make sure up front that trainees and folks can enter the data clearly and precisely.”