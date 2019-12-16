COLUMBIA — Lawmakers are calling for the fast-tracking of legislation that would allow contraband cellphones inside South Carolina prisons to be shut down through the power of a court order — and Gov. Henry McMaster is ready to sign it.

“These illegal cell phones are weapons. We need help,” state Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling said Monday.

“Those that are sent to prison now are continuing to victimize the general public," he added. "A lot of folks go to prison, get out, and we never see them again and that’s the goal. But some folks want to continue their criminal ways.”

Language in the state’s Contraband Cellphone Act, which is up for debate on the House floor in the session that begins next month, would authorize law enforcement officers to seek an injunction from a circuit court judge to shut down cellphone numbers associated with criminal activity — skirting a 1934 Federal Communications Commission law that bars the wholesale jamming of signals within South Carolina prisons.

While cellphones found on inmates are automatically seized, the subscriber identification module, or SIM card, could be removed prior — keeping numbers active. The legislation would force providers to stop servicing specific phone numbers pending court approval.

The measure has already won Senate approval.

“My ask is to pass legislation that will allow us to get court orders to shut these phones down," Stirling told a House Oversight Committee panel. "That's not what I'm ultimately asking for, but we need to do something."

Officials know existing technology works because in September, a federal report confirmed micro-jamming testing carried out at Broad River Correctional in Columbia months earlier was successful.

In April 2018, seven inmates at Lee Correctional Institution were killed in a bloody riot — the deadliest outburst of U.S. prison violence in 25 years and subject of a Post and Courier investigation published earlier this month.

In 2018, there were 4,695 cellular telephones confiscated at state correctional facilities, and 2,606 inmates were convicted for the unlawful possession of cell phones.

Cellphones, which can fetch $800 to $1,000 behind bars, have long been the bane of prison officials. Phones give inmates an open line to the outside world to orchestrate crimes and violence. They play an integral role in the smuggling of contraband and have been blamed on numerous crimes, including a failed contract killing ordered on former corrections Capt. Robert Johnson in 2010.

Stirling has spent much of his tenure try to convince the FCC to allow prisons to jam cell signals and render the illicit phones useless. But he has faced stiff pushback from the cellphone industry, which contends the jamming devices could interfere with cellphones on the outside.

Civil rights advocates and inmates also have noted that the outside world would not have seen brutal images from the April 2018 killing spree at Lee had it not been for prisoners recording the melee with their phones.

State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Clemson, and a former judge, challenged his colleagues to back the legislation.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

“I’m with you on this, and I hope we can do something about it. I applaud what you’re trying to do because at the end of the day, it comes down to a lot of things, including campaign contributions,” Clary said. “On the House floor, you will see exactly where they stand.”

Days after the riots at Lee Correctional, McMaster issued an executive order allowing Stirling’s agency to temporarily stop following state hiring regulations to raise salaries, pay additional overtime and bonuses and hire staff to fill more than 600 openings.

The department also got $7 million to buy and install 50-foot-tall netting at 11 high-security prisons to step contraband from being tossed onto the grounds.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor will sign any legislation that crosses his desk that stops illegal cellphone use in prisons.

“Ultimately, the director’s job is to provide for the safety of the public and for the correctional officers and inmates behind the fence,” Symmes said. “But he must have tools at his disposal that make that possible.”