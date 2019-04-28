COLUMBIA — South Carolinians largely agree with two of the biggest complaints from teachers who plan to leave their classrooms to protest at the Statehouse on Wednesday, according to a Winthrop Poll.
More than 40 percent of those surveyed said raising teachers' pay is the best way to start improving the state's K-12 education, putting that answer far at the top of eight possibilities among both Republicans and Democrats — double any other response.
Overall, about one in five picked providing more money to rural schools, while shrinking class sizes came in a close third place.
The poll was conducted March 30 through April 13 amid debate over legislators' effort to transform a public school system that's fallen among the nation's bottom. The question was asked exclusively for The Post and Courier.
The college in Rock Hill randomly dialed and questioned 942 state residents for its survey. The findings have a 3.2 percent margin of error. Winthrop University is the most consistent surveyor of voter moods in South Carolina, conducting several polls each year.
Teacher pay and class sizes are main drivers of this week's unprecedented protest organized by the SC for Ed teacher activist group, which formed after a weekend rally last May. As of Friday, teachers' requests for the day off prompted one charter school in North Charleston and two entire school districts — Chester County and Dorchester 2, the state's seventh-largest — to announce their doors will close Wednesday to allow their teachers to descend on the Statehouse.
Teachers in South Carolina, which bans collective bargaining for public employees, have previously been reluctant to skip work to advocate for themselves en masse.
But the growing teacher shortage crisis has helped embolden them. Last year, 5,300 teachers left South Carolina's classrooms, while just 1,600 education majors graduated from a South Carolina college ready to enter the profession, and the gap is growing, according to the state's Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement.
While this year's major legislation billed as overhauling education is stalled in the Senate, as SC for Ed wanted, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill said the state budget will address the top two solutions people cited in the poll.
For the first time in years, South Carolina's average teacher salary will align with the Southeastern average — something state law has actually required since 1984.
"Those are important milestones," Simrill, R-Rock Hill, said about the budget. "The classroom teacher is the most important part of education."
The budget plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 spends $159 million to provide teachers with fewer than five years of experience up to a 10 percent boost and guarantee all other teachers a 4 percent raise. Legislative leaders have called it the first in a several-year phase-in toward increasing all teachers' salaries by 10 percent.
But teacher advocacy groups pushed for 10 percent for all of the state's 53,000 K-12 teachers in the upcoming school year.
The desired 10 percent raise "was thusly ignored and discarded in favor of a lesser raise," reads SC for Ed's "call to action" resolution for Wednesday's protest.
Representatives of the teacher groups were less harsh, saying that, while disappointed, teachers are grateful for the biggest single-year boost in salaries in 35 years. But it's not enough to stem the crisis, they said.
"It's not good enough in solving the problem," said SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis. "We'll still see an exodus of teachers this year."
The budget, still being finalized, will provide poor, rural schools at least $50 million for maintenance needs and send the Commerce Department at least $50 million to recruit jobs to the poorest school districts. That money is supposed to build infrastructure needed to support businesses, such as water and sewer lines and possibly a new school.
The budget could also provide $16 million to incentivize the tiniest districts to consolidate with a neighbor. The thinking is that small districts spend too much on administrative overhead.
"The child is the loser in a small district with little tax base," Simrill said. "Just sending money to a district doesn't necessarily get it to the classroom."
But the budget figures don't come close to the hundreds of millions more needed to fully fund the state's main funding source for K-12 schools, as called for by a 1977 state law that requires annual adjustments for inflation. The SC for Ed "call to action" notes that 42-year-old formula hasn't been fully funded since the Great Recession.
But legislators stress that's just one of dozens of funding streams for schools that have been added over the past four decades. Legislative leaders have asked state economic advisers to come up with a recommendation for fixing that complicated, piecemeal system. Their report is expected May 9 and will become part of next year's education debate.
Legislators refused this year to enforce the state's 1976 class size limits that were lifted during the Great Recession and every year since through the state budget. Democrats' efforts in both the House and Senate to take those exceptions out of the budget failed.
And yet that issue actually placed higher in importance for Republicans than Democrats in the Winthrop Poll, as one in five GOP-leaning respondents chose shrinking class sizes as their top suggestion for improving schools.
"Class size is the No. 1 immediate thing to help a teacher," said Sherry East, president of the S.C. Education Association.
But she conceded that class size limits won't mean anything until legislators do more to address the teacher shortage.
"Even if they pass a class size law, you don’t have anybody to fill those jobs," she said. "You’ll never find the people to do it.
The timing of Wednesday's protest — held with just four days left in this year's session — almost certainly comes too late to influence legislative action this year. Organizers hope it further galvanizes teachers into action and keeps the debate going.
"The hope is to be a public presence and demonstrate we do have people passionate about improving education," Ellis said.
Simrill said it was unrealistic to think such a complex problem could be solved in a five-month session, but transforming education remains the top priority, and legislators want teachers' help in doing so.
"Classroom teachers are the most important part of education. They need to be honored and respected. What I hope is that instead of a contentious situation, we can be cooperative," he said. "Criticism does not solve the problem. We want to solve the problem."