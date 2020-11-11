SC politicians helping out on both sides of pivotal Senate runoffs in Georgia

COLUMBIA — Now that their own elections are over, South Carolina politicians are turning their attention to neighboring Georgia. They are rushing to help on both sides of the two critical U.S. Senate runoffs that will determine the balance of power in Washington come January.

Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue is up for reelection after first winning his seat in 2014. Fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is running in a special election after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to replace GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired late last year for health reasons.

Both Perdue and Loeffler failed to clear the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff against their Democratic challengers in the initial elections last week, setting up head-to-head contests Jan. 5 between Perdue and Jon Ossoff in one race and Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the other.

Republicans hold 50 seats in the Senate, while Democrats and the two Independents who caucus with them hold 48, meaning Democrats would need to win both races to achieve a 50-50 split. The tie-breaking power of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would make Democrats the chamber's majority party, with Chuck Schumer of New York as its leader.

As a result, the outcome of the two races in an increasingly competitive state will have an outsize impact on the next two years, drawing national attention and resources. One of the first places Georgians have turned for help on the ground is South Carolina, given the state's geographic proximity.

Some South Carolina politicians have already been involved in the races even before they headed to runoffs.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former Gov. Nikki Haley both campaigned with Loeffler in stops around Georgia in the weeks leading up to the November election.

As South Carolina's first female governor, Haley has praised Loeffler, Georgia's first female U.S. senator, as an example of the growing wave of "strong conservative women" running for public office. Republicans already elected a record number of women to Congress this year at 32, surpassing the party's previous high of 30 in 2006.

Scott can relate to Loeffler in a different way in that he, too, was appointed to a Senate seat. Haley named the then-U.S. House member to the Senate in December 2012, after U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint announced his resignation.

Scott needed to run in a special election in 2014 to fill out the remaining two years of the term — a situation he said during a campaign stop with Loeffler last month means "you've got to work a little harder than everyone else."

After winning reelection last week, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will also go to Georgia if Republicans ask him and offer a similar argument to the one he gave to Republican voters in South Carolina.

"They saw in me as a reliable check and balance against a pretty radical agenda," said Graham, R-S.C., in a call with reporters. "That same argument I think will penetrate in Georgia."

S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick said the state party has been coordinating with national Republican groups, who were impressed by the state party's strong performance last week, about how they can now help in Georgia, along with other nearby state parties in Tennessee and Alabama.

"We've got all these outside folks who want to help, but obviously we want to make sure it's coordinated," McKissick said. "We're finalizing plans with all the relevant committees so that we don't have uncoordinated, haphazard activity and it's all pointed in the right direction and organized and everyone knows what's going on."

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, South Carolina's Jaime Harrison wasted no time after losing to Graham before directing his supporters toward Georgia, asking them to donate to a joint fundraising vehicle that will distribute desperately needed campaign cash to both Warnock and Ossoff.

After amassing one of the bigger fundraising email lists in the country for his campaign, Harrison's signal boost could provide a valuable leg up to the Georgia Democrats who had not received quite the same level of national attention until now.

S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said one of the first calls he made the morning after last Tuesday's election was to "our friends in Georgia."

"We're ready to do whatever we're needed to do," Robertson said. "We're going to try and make sure we can send resources as well as people, those who feel comfortable doing that safely. We just have to make sure we do it smart, so that we don't overstress the infrastructure they're putting in place to facilitate the calls from across the world."

South Carolina Democrats already have some staff ties to Georgia.

Scott Hogan, the current executive director of the Georgia Democratic Party, was South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nominee James Smith's campaign manager in 2018 before moving to the Peach State. One of Harrison's now-former communications aides, Rhyan Lake, has now joined Ossoff's campaign.

That allows for some early inroads as officials say they expect more announcements to come in the days ahead about how South Carolinians, as well as residents from other states nationwide, will be helping out as all eyes turn to Georgia.