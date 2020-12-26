You are the owner of this article.
top story

SC political quotes of the year: America 'not a racist country' and 'we're totally prepared'

REPLACE edit covid Trump rally AW37.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)
During a rally in North Charleston Coliseum on Feb. 28, President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the Democrats' "new hoax." File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

The past year was dominated by two things in South Carolina: politics and COVID-19.

Not surprisingly, our politicians had a lot to say about both.

Here are some of their more memorable quotes of 2020.

Trump calls out COVID 'hoax'

“They tried the impeachment hoax. … This is their new hoax,” President Donald Trump said in lashing out at Democrats and accusing them of politicizing COVID-19. 

The scene was his Feb. 28 rally at the North Charleston Coliseum.

"We're totally prepared," he would tell 13,000 supporters that night.

The running number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina stretched toward 260,000 this week. 

Cunningham on impeaching Trump

Cunningham concedes wide.jpg (copy)
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham concedes in the the 1st District race to State Rep. Nancy Mace as he addresses his supporters from the steps of the U.S. Customhouse on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

At a town hall in January, Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham explained his vote to impeach Trump over his questionable telephone call to the leader of Ukraine.

“If there was aid that was allocated by Congress to Israel, and President (Barack) Obama told the president of Israel that we’re not releasing that aid until they go on CNN and announce an investigation into President (Donald) Trump, that would be illegal," Cunningham said. "That would be an abuse of power and I would hope that we would impeach the president the same."

Cunningham would lose his re-election bid to Republican Nancy Mace, who was endorsed by Trump.

Joe Biden gives thanks

Election 2020 Joe Biden (copy)

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's Feb. 26 endorsement of Joe Biden cleared the way for the former vice president to win South Carolina's Democratic primary. File/Gerald Herbert/AP

“My buddy, Jim Clyburn. You brought me back.” — Biden after winning the S.C. Democratic presidential primary largely on the endorsement boost he got from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. 

Trump not to blame

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's most dedicated supporters, told backers at his Charleston campaign headquarters in June the president wasn't responsible for the growing summer of disunity in America.

“This idea that it’s Donald Trump dividing the country — I don’t buy it,” Graham said.

Elliott Summey's $290,000 airport job

Elliott Summey (copy)
Elliott Summey, the new CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, talks about his vision for the Aviation Authority. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

“Elliott may not be the best we can get, but he is grounded in Charleston,” said County Councilman Vic Rawl after council Chairman Elliott Summey was picked to be the new CEO at Charleston International Airport.

Officials in charge didn't consider a single outside candidate for the job, which carries a $290,000-a-year salary and $18,000-a-year car allowance.

'A lot of stupid' 

In June with COVID-19 cases approaching 16,000, Gov. Henry McMaster made his strongest plea yet for South Carolinians to wear masks in public.

“There’s a lot of stupid floating around out there," he said. 

Corrupt sheriffs

The Post and Courier continued to detail how in the last decade one in four of South Carolina’s 46 counties saw their elected sheriffs be accused of breaking laws they swore to uphold.

Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland joined the list in October when he pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Creighton Waters, a prosecutor with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, gave an account of how Strickland directed deputies to do construction and brush clearing at his home, help him flip houses, sell used appliances and do campaign work on county time.

“They actually had a name for it,” Waters said. “They called it a 'Code 48.' If you were 'Code 48' with the sheriff, everybody understood what that meant.”

Calhoun comes down

workers by statue.jpg (copy)
Crews work to remove the statue of John C. Calhoun from its perch in Marion Square on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke of removing the John C. Calhoun monument from Marion Square and getting around the Statehouse's Heritage Act, which gives lawmakers control of most war memorials in the state.

“Well folks, this is not a war memorial,” Tecklenburg said.

Calhoun, the pro-slavery firebrand, died a decade before the Civil War. The statue was removed in June following a 17-hour effort. 

Kanye West slams Harriet Tubman

kanye crying.jpg (copy)
Kanye West breaks down as he talks about abortion during his first presidential campaign appearance at Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on Sunday, July 19, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

Rapper Kanye West's brief run for president included a sometimes bizarre rally in North Charleston in which he wore body armor for his 11th-hour push to secure the needed 10,000 signatures to appear on the S.C. primary ballot.

West bounced from topic to topic: How social media brainwashes people; the dangers of addiction to opioids; his anger against the lack of diversity on corporate boards. 

He also took on Harriet Tubman, saying the Black female abolitionist “never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other White people.” 

After dropping a few curse words and shedding some tears, West departed. He failed to submit any names for his ballot bid.

Sheik of Berkeley County

Tommynewell.jpg (copy)

Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell (far left) posted a photo on Facebook of himself wearing traditional Middle Eastern clothes. He said he was paid to be an actor for a private company's military training exercise. He couldn't identify the other individuals in the photo. File/Tommy Newell/Provided 

Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell wasn’t trying to offend anyone by dressing up like a Middle Eastern man and then posting a picture on social media, saying his robed costume was part of a paid acting gig for a tactical training exercise.

Newell posted the photo of himself, and others in foreign garb, while wearing a traditional Middle Eastern keffiyeh headscarf and tunic, and explaining he was "playing the part of a terrorist" for an organization’s military-style training.

"I had the absolute honor of playing a terrorist (Sheik of Berkeley County)," Newell said in his Facebook post.

Nikki Haley and Tim Scott at the Republican National Convention (copy)

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speak during the Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. File/Susan Walsh/AP

America not racist

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley had a high-profile role at the August GOP nominating convention, where she said minorities have a home in the Republican Party.

Haley, who is Indian American and also Trump’s former U.N. ambassador, used her televised address to reflect on how her rise in politics shows that opportunity — not racism — defines America.

 “In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist,” she said. “That is a lie. America is not a racist country."

From cotton to Congress

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was on the same bill as Haley that night addressing the Republican National Convention. He paid homage to the hurdles faced by his family tree.

"My grandfather’s 99th birthday would have been tomorrow," Scott said. "Growing up, he had to cross the street if a White person was coming. He suffered the indignity of being forced out of school as a third-grader to pick cotton and he never learned to read or write.

"Yet, he lived long enough to see his grandson become the first African American to be elected to both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate in the history of this country," Scott said. "Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. And that’s why I believe the next American century can be better than the last."

They beat COVID

Multiple S.C. political figures reported getting COVID-19 this year. Here are messages from two who safely recovered.

"CAN’T TASTE BACON!!!” tweeted U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach.

“I’ve had Covid already!” S.C. Republican National Committeewoman Cindy Costa said of not wearing a mask during Trump's White House nomination acceptance speech. “Wasn’t that bad!” she added.

Jaime Harrison's glass half full 

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison put a positive spin on his 10-point, 260,000 vote blowout loss to incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham in what became the most expensive Senate race in state history: a whopping $241 million between the pair.

“We proved that a new South is rising,” Harrison said in the aftermath of his Nov. 3rd loss. “Tonight only slowed us down.”

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

