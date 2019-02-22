Republican Katie Arrington's TV swipe at Mark Sanford telling him to "Take a Hike" was named one of the best political ads in the country last year.
UPT Strategies and Right Voter LLC, the political consulting firms behind the Arrington campaign, took home two Reed Awards Thursday for the biting 30-second ad.
The spot won for being both the "Toughest TV ad" and the "Best Bare-Knuckled Street Fight TV Ad" by a GOP campaign in 2018.
The Reed Awards are considered "the Oscars of the campaign industry." Campaign experts from both political parties judge every entry in the contest.
Michael Mulé, president of the Charleston-based UPT Strategies, said Arrington's punchy ad was key to her strategy in the GOP primary contest against Sanford, an incumbent congressman and former S.C. governor with high name recognition.
Filmed in a Dorchester County park, the ad took aim at the most infamous part of Sanford's past: his 2009 extramarital affair. Sanford was caught after his office lied and said he was "hiking the Appalachian Trail," rather than visiting his mistress in South America.
"Mark Sanford and the career politicians cheated on us," Arrington said in the ad. "We sent him to do a job, but he left his post and set off down a long trail towards obstructionism."
The ad then drew a contrast between the two candidates before closing with a Southern slam: "Bless his heart, but it is time for Mark Sanford to take a hike — for real this time."
Mulé said the ad was a joint effort between him and Andrew Boucher, a partner at RightVoter LLC. The two wrote the script, and directed and edited it.
He estimating it took about 10 takes to film it.
"It was the tipping point in turning an insurgent campaign into a victorious movement," Mulé said. "The ad was the catalyst of doing what no other candidate was able to do before — defeat Mark Sanford."
Arrington also was buoyed by support from President Trump, who previously clashed with Sanford. Despite her historic victory over Sanford, who had never lost a race previously, Arrington lost in the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham. She now works for the U.S. Department of Defense.
Asked if Arrington has expressed any interest in running for the congressional seat again, Mulé declined comment.