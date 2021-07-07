SC officials file appeal of federal judge's order blocking abortion law

Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials have filed their appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that blocked South Carolina’s strict abortion ban from taking effect.

In an announcement July 7, McMaster made note that Mississippi's abortion law is already in the pipeline to the Supreme Court and that the Palmetto State's recently passed legislation needs to be defended as well.

“While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case related to Mississippi’s law offers great hope and promise for protecting the lives of the unborn, we must defend South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act against every challenge at every level,” the Republican governor said.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis granted a preliminary injunction March 19 in ruling the restrictive bill passed by legislators this session banning most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy is likely to be found unconstitutional.

Lawyers representing McMaster, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, state Attorney General Alan Wilson and Upstate solicitor Walt Wilkins went on to notify the court they would appeal Lewis’ ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over several East Coast states.

In their July 7 announcement, state officials said two key elements are part of their appeal. First, the plaintiffs in the case, "which consist of abortionists and abortion centers operating in South Carolina," lack third-party constitutional standing and statutory standing necessary to bring their suit against the law.

Also, they said Lewis "erred in enjoining the entirety of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill by disregarding the act’s severability clause and erroneously imposing its own views of the Act’s purposes."

South Carolina's law prohibits abortions after a fetal or embryonic “heartbeat” is detected, which typically occurs around six to eight weeks in most pregnancies. The only exceptions would be in cases of rape or incest, or if the life of the mother or child would be in danger without an abortion.

The only three women’s health care clinics in South Carolina that perform abortions — the Greenville Women’s Clinic and and two Planned Parenthood clinics, in Columbia and Charleston — sued the state over the bill.

Lewis earlier this spring extended her temporary block on the law taking effect by saying the legislation had little chance of withstanding a constitutional challenge.

“It is nothing short of baffling when defendants here make the fanciful, misbegotten, and misguided argument that the act is constitutional, although surely, all the while knowing full well that it is not," she wrote.

“This case does not present a close call,” Lewis wrote at the time. “In fact, based on the law, the court is unable to fathom how another court could decide this issue differently than how this court has decided it.”