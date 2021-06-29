SC officials approve settling 81 lawsuits over Lee prison riot for $6M

COLUMBIA — State officials have approved spending $6 million to settle lawsuits stemming from a 2018 prison riot that left seven inmates dead and dozens injured.

The State Fiscal Accountability Authority voted June 29 without discussion after a brief, closed-door meeting. The settlement resolves 81 lawsuits in state and federal court.

After the vote, Gov. Henry McMaster applauded Corrections officials for wrapping up a "tragic situation."

"They've done a lot of work," said McMaster, who chairs the five-member fiscal panel. "I believe it's a good settlement. Director (Bryan) Stirling and his staff have worked hard. We’re glad we’ve reached this point."

The deal comes more than three years after violence erupted at Lee Correctional Institution in rural Bishopville and spread to nearby housing units, becoming the deadliest prison riot in America in a generation. Many of the lawsuits argued prison officials failed to keep prisoners safe.

Efforts to reduce the violence in the three years since include better tracking of gang affiliations and reclassifying inmates to incentivize good behavior.

