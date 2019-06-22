After decades of neglect, the S.C. National Guard is making some much-needed accommodations for its female members.

Specifically: supplying more latrines.

In the past few years, the Guard has seen a major influx of soldiers to its female ranks. Today, one out of every five spots is filled by a woman.

That led the brass to order a projected $2.4 million in improvements to modernize bathrooms at 12 Guard armories around the state.

Part of the story is the general poor condition of the state's aging armory sites. Most of the buildings are decades old. Some have been plagued by leaking roofs, chewed up parking lots and general wear-and-tear.

But it's also a story of how the number of women in the Guard has grown significantly as the range of job and training opportunities expanded in what was previously a male-dominated service.

First, the armories. On average, most of the buildings where guard units muster are at least 40 years old. Many were built when the Guard's ratio of men to women was around 90 to 10, so facilities for women were never incorporated as a design priority.

But with doors opening wider for women in recent years, that ratio has shifted. So has the need to adjust the plumbing and number of showers.

In 2000, the S.C. Army National Guard had 850 female soldiers assigned. Ten years later, the number jumped to 1,410.

Today, S.C. Army National Guard has 1,855 female members — that's 20 percent of its total strength of 9,120.

The ratio puts the Guard near the male-to-female numbers today in the nation's other military services, except for the Marines.

These troops are the ones called up to patrol the state during disasters such as hurricanes at the direction of the governor. In other cases, they are sent to serve in national and international missions on orders from the Pentagon.

Part of the growth in female ranks can be pegged to the subsequent increase in the number of female recruiters. Also, the landmark 2016 inclusion of females into combat assignments expanded the field, as well for spots in the infantry, armor or engineering.

Other perks include access to the G.I. Bill and the fact that, unlike Pentagon service, there's little fear of being reassigned to multiple locations or facing long stays at posts overseas.

That makes it easier for a Guard members juggling college, trade school or raising a family.

"This is home," S.C. National Guard spokeswoman Lt. Col. Cynthia King said of the concentration of Guardsmen and women in South Carolina.

Recruiting has also become more female-specific, including at high schools and female-oriented sports events.

While equality has moved along, modernizing stayed behind the times.

That's why the new emphasis on upgrades is going forward.

"This project will allow the female soldiers to have the required number of facilities (toilets, showers, changing areas) they need to conduct training," says one state budgeting document outlining the project that will continue over the next few years.

"Over 50 female soldiers assigned to each of the 12 armories will utilize the space," it added.

That should help since it’ll probably be easier to recruit more women if they know they won’t spend half their tour standing in line for the bathroom.